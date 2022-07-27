Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation to host dragon boat race fundraiser

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation is continuing its efforts to raise funds to improve the quality of care and services offered at the hospital, and a dragon boat race is the next project they’re delving into. Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 27 along the Lachine Canal, participant-hopefuls are invited to register their team online and raise a minimum of $250 per person to take part. The event, in which The Suburban is a sponsoring partner, promises to be a fun, team-building affair full of excitement and a bit of competition. And no previous experience in necessary.
Prizes will be awarded to the top individual fundraisers as well as the best-dressed team. Participants are also encouraged to tailgate ahead of the event and bring a tent, food, and drinks so that they can cheer on all the teams.
“I participated in a dragon boat race in the past while working for another hospital, and it was such an amazing experience being on the water, working as a team, and raising money for a good cause that I thought I’d bring up the idea to my fellow Lakeshore colleagues, and it was met with much enthusiasm,” said Elisa Leo, a nurse clinician in the Oncology Clinic at the hospital. “After all the stress and uncertainty we have been through in the past two years due to the pandemic, I think that this event will be a way to bring us all together as a team to share in a fun and exciting experience outside of work, all the while helping to raise money for the thousands of patients getting treated at our clinic. We hope the funds will help us to enhance the patient experience by improving the physical space and modernizing some of our equipment.”
The oncology department is a team of more than 25 people that includes nurse clinicians, pharmacists, oncologist, hematologists, secretaries, a nursing assistant, as well as a patient attendant. The clinic has been in operation for over 20 years and has dramatically expanded, and they currently treat 1,000 cancer patients annually. One of those patients was Erika Nahal of Pierrefonds who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2004.
While she credited the department for their knowledge and expertise to treat her disease and help her go into remission, she really attributed her overall recovery to the team approach of the staff.
“I remember them telling me, ‘We’re going to fight this together.’ When I first got there, I was nervous, and a nurse looked at me and said, ‘Come! I’m going to show you something,’ and we went to see people doing chemo. They were all talking and laughing, and you would never they were being injected with toxins,” she explained. “You never felt bad doing chemo with them. They were so good to me and to all the patients in the way they treated us with respect. Kudos to them. They’re beyond guardian angels. They have become my friends.”
For more information on registering for the LGHF dragon boat race, visit fondationlakeshore.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.