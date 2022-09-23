Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation annual golf tournament raises over $236,000

The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation recently announced that their 24th Annual Golf Tournament, which took place on September 15, raised over $236,000. The event welcomed over 200 guests to Elm Ridge Golf Club for a day on the links, cocktails, on-course food stations and a silent auction. The funds will help purchase equipment for the Hospital’s urology department.
“Enlarged prostates affect 50 per cent of men over the age of 50 and 90 per cent of men over the age of 80,’’ stated says Dr. Assaad El-Hakim, a urologist at Lakeshore General Hospital. ‘’The new prostate morcellator we will be purchasing will help us reduce our waitlist of suffering patients requiring surgery for this condition. Combined with a newly purchased laser, this device will pave the way for same-day prostate surgery at Lakeshore.”
“I am thrilled with the success of this year’s tournament,” added Foundation Managing Director Nathalie Kamel. “Lakeshore General Hospital is one of the only places in the province that performs laser enucleation of the prostate, and these funds will help ensure that we can continue to do so. I want to thank our sponsors Desjardins, Caisse de Ouest-de-L’ile, Nuage Logistics, The Tenaquip Foundation, Spencer-Mancini Wealth Management and Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire as well as all the participants, donors, food partners and volunteers who supported the event.”
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— AB
