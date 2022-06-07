Lachine Hospital Foundation’s gala raises $125,000 for critical equipment

The Lachine Hospital Foundation held its 10th annual fundraising gala on Saturday. June 4, raising much-needed funds for the modernization of Lachine Hospital. All donations will support the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign, which is raising $5 million to complement the upcoming $210 million revitalization of Lachine Hospital.

Together, the Lachine Hospital Foundation and the MUHC Foundation will raise funds for state-of-the-art equipment not covered by government budgets.

Presented by Aldo Construction and Amazon, this gala hosted at the Marriott In-Terminal Hotel transported close to 260 guests into a tropical paradise with incredible decor, food, and entertainment. The event was sold out and presented in a format smaller than usual in accordance with current sanitary restrictions.

“Lachine, Dorval, and surrounding communities never fail to support the Lachine Hospital Foundation, it’s why we value our community so much,” stated Jacques Filion, Chairman, Lachine Hospital Foundation of the MUHC. “We are also very grateful for the generous support of many companies and local businesses. Our success is because of your commitment. Thank you.”

The Foundation also presented the inaugural E. Noël Spinelli Award during the event. Named in memory of this former Chairman of the Board of Directors, the award will be presented annually to a staff member, physician, or volunteer in recognition of their commitment and philanthropic contribution. Its first recipient is Claude Briault, who worked at Lachine Hospital for more than 40 years and for many of those, acted as president of the Gala Organizing Committee. He is truly a volunteer at heart and has been involved with many other charities.

“It is truly special to see the way our community rallies around Lachine Hospital,” stated Julie Quenneville, President, and CEO, MUHC Foundation. “Its expert and compassionate care has changed so many lives. Thank you to our sponsors, donors and guests for your generosity and commitment to the revitalization of Lachine Hospital.”

— Lachine Hospital Foundation of the MUHC

— McGill University Health Centre Foundation

— AB