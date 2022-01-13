Lachine Hospital Foundation joining forces with MUHC Foundation for a bigger impact

Two foundations are coming together to improve the health of our community. The Lachine Hospital Foundation is integrating with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to Dream Big for Lachine Hospital.

“Under one umbrella, we can increase our impact to ensure excellence in health care. Together, we are committed to raising $5 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the modernization project of the Lachine Hospital,” read the press release.

Founded in 1913, Lachine Hospital has provided compassionate care to its community for over a century. As part of the MUHC, it combines the friendly atmosphere of a community-based hospital with the renowned expertise and resources of the number one research hospital in Quebec. With this integration, the MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation will work towards better serving every person who relies on the Lachine Hospital.

For 80 years, the current Lachine Hospital site and its dedicated staff have helped countless patients overcome difficult diagnoses, health emergencies and more. Starting this spring, the current Lachine Hospital building will be renovated and expanded, making sure every patient has access to a modern hospital.

“A bigger and modernized hospital means greater care and comfort for patients and a healthier community. That’s our big dream for Lachine: to revitalize our hospital to serve the growing needs of our community,” the statement read.

The $5 million Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is raising funds for state-of-the-art medical equipement not covered by government budgets and is part of a larger $210 million project to modernize the Lachine Hospital of the MUHC. The revitalization project includes:

• A state-of-the-art intensive care unit

• Additional surgical suites equipped with cutting-edge technology

• An expanded emergency room

• A larger and more comfortable palliative care unit

• Individual patient rooms

