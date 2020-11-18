JDRF Canada’s ‘Dear Type 1’ campaign marks National Diabetes Awareness Month

JDRF Canada, the leading organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, is marking National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM) by honouring the power and resilience of the T1D community with the “Dear Type 1” campaign.
During November, JDRF is raising awareness about type 1 diabetes by encouraging Canadians impacted to share their stories by writing a letter to the disease and posting it on social media using the hashtag #DearType1 or online at https://www.jdrf.ca/deartype1/.
“As an organization, we want to celebrate the collective strength of the type 1 diabetes community and have people share their experiences with this often-misunderstood disease,” says Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “Dear type 1 is a powerful campaign that very personally and emotionally encourages people to share the dramatic impact this disease has on all of those affected and the continued need for research funding. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot let research and support for those living with type 1 diabetes slow down.”
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, which is celebrated across the world as a month to educate and raise awareness about the disease. On November 14, millions of people around the world marked United Nations (UN) World Diabetes Day, honouring the birthday of Dr. Frederick G. Banting – the Canadian co-discoverer of insulin – as part of an international campaign to raise public awareness about this chronic disease. “On the cusp of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin in Canada, we need to unite and work towards creating a world without type 1 diabetes,” adds Prowten.
For more information about JDRF’s Dear Type 1 campaign, visit www.jdrf.ca/deartype1
— JDRF Canada, www.jdrf.ca
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.