Hundreds got swabbed for local blood cancer patient

On September 20, Andrew Pololos posted a video on social media asking for help. The well-known Montreal DJ rarely posts anything outside of music, but when his cousin Domenico Agostini was diagnosed a week before his 39th birthday with multiple myeloma, a rare type of blood cancer, everything changed.
Agostini has already gone through countless chemotherapy treatments, and even went through an autologous stem cell transplant — which used his own stem cells to replace those damaged by high-dose chemotherapy — with a second one on the way. Unfortunately, this is not a long-term solution for the father of two young children as its sole purpose is to give him time to find a stem cell donor.
Pololos’ video got more support than he could’ve imagined as it has gathered more than 225,000 views to date. But more importantly, it got the attention of an organization called Swab The World, which specializes in awareness and education for stem cell donors as well as patient campaigns, which includes hosting live, in-person events where people can get tested.
That’s exactly what happened on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Pololos’ club, Francesco’s, located on 400 rue Saint Jacques. The event featured speeches from Swab The World founder, Mai Duong, who shared her own story; from Pololos; from Agostini’s wife, Amanda Costa; and from Agostini himself in a virtual appearance. The event welcomed hundreds of people who gladly volunteered to get swabbed.
On average, Hema Quebec performs 3,000 stem cell tests a year but since Pololos’ video released, more than 960 people have since registered.
Watch the video on The Suburban website and Facebook page. To join the stem cell registry, visit https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/cellules-souches/donneur/inscription/etape1.en.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.