Finding the silver lining: Mothers bond while their children battle cancer

Angie Schizas’ son Brandon Kyle Morello was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, just before his third birthday at the onset of the pandemic. He went through six months of chemotherapy treatment, a month of radiation, and six months of immune therapy, plus had surgery and a marrow transplant of his own marrow.

When treatment began, Schizas had pulled into the Montreal Children’s Hospital parking lot one day with her son, who had been sick in the car. “I was freaking out. My poor baby was vomiting in the backseat, and they had closed multiple entryways to the hospital because of COVID so I didn’t know where to go,” she explained, adding that she parked behind a woman who was getting out of her car. “I remember yelling, ‘It’s cancer, not COVID,’ and then I asked her if she had baby wipes.”

“I was used to it and had plastic bags, wipes, everything in my car,” said Christina Kadas, the woman who was getting out of her car, remembering that day’s events. “I told her I’d wait until she changed her child, I asked where she was going, I waited for her till she cleaned him and her car, and we strolled into the hospital together.” Kadas’ daughter, Lena Andrianakos, had been diagnosed with high-risk acute leukemia just a few months prior, and underwent treatment for more than two years. Both children are now cancer-free.

Schizas and Kadas became quick friends after that day. Not only did they find out they were both of Greek descent, but they had lived on the same street in Vaudreuil for a decade and had never crossed paths. “Our kids are both only children, so during the pandemic we were isolated, they were sick and couldn’t be with anybody, but they had each other. We were together the whole summer,” Kadas said. “We went on walks, and we would try and go to the park when no one was there. Sometimes we had treatment at the same time, and they were roommates and both in-patients at the same time. They would see each other and just hug and kiss each other.”

Not only did Schizas and Kadas’ families support one another during their cancer journeys, but they also created funds in honour of their “little warriors” to help benefit the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Brandon’s Buddies raises money for the oncology department to allocate to wherever they see fit, which recently has been emergency services. They organize seasonal fundraising and also help provide awareness. The Lena Fund is an endowment fund that supports three main pillars: education, inspiration, and support. The money will be used to fund research and advance technology so treatments are less invasive and more effective in hematology and oncology. “We really just want to put a smile on a kid’s face when they’re in the hospital because we both lived it,” Kadas said.

It's important to both of these moms to give back to the hospital that helped them navigate the most challenging time in their lives. “It’s what everyone says, but it’s amazing the understanding and compassion the doctors and nurses have who work there,” Schizas said. “I never felt their stress. They had to deal with children with cancer during a pandemic, and I never felt they were rushed or stressed. In retrospect, I can’t believe I never felt that. And those nurses… they run the show! The nurses are incredible. They got us into a routine and that helped so we knew what to expect. Everything became a lot less scary.”

Kadas agreed. “What they do is so difficult and yet they make it seem so effortless,” she said. “They make you feel so reassured and comforted. For a long time, Lena was isolated and couldn’t be with the other kids in the toy room, so they made her a toy room in her room. One day you’re making a gingerbread house and then you’re painting butterflies and making window art. They are constantly doing things to keep the kids busy and lift their spirits. They wanted to make her feel as normal as possible in a totally abnormal situation.”