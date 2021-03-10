Finally getting the vaccine

Like many other Quebecers my age, it might not yet be my turn to line up for a dose of one of the highly coveted COVID-19 vaccines, but I have a parent who is. So last Thursday, March 4, I assisted my 85-year-old mother and long-retired high school music teacher, Bertha Pitt-Bonaparte — that’s her on the right — get her shot at the temporarily repurposed Olympic Stadium.
The last time I set foot in that cavernous hell hole was some 14 years ago, when I believe Claude Julien was still in his first stint coaching the Montreal Canadiens — but I digress. The online appointment-making was swift and efficient, the volunteers and staffers, from the parking lot attendants to the person holding the syringe, were all polite and accommodating, even switching to English when they realised that she did not always understand their version of French. Did I mention we were in Montreal’s east end?
Anyway, it all went well. She got the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will get the second on June 24 … 112 days later, which is a tad longer than the 28-day interval originally suggested — but here I go digressing again. Anyway, we were in and out in under an hour and when my turn to get stuck in the arm eventually arrives I will gladly yell, “Bring it on!” If my mother didn’t flinch, neither will I.
