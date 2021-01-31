Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) will run from February 1 to 7, 2021. This year’s theme is in keeping with the times: Eating disorders have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. You’re not alone. Together let’s break the isolation.
We’ve seen a marked increase in requests for support since the start of the pandemic, a direct result of the negative impacts of the public health crisis on people battling eating disorders and their friends and families. Loss of routine, unsafe environments, limited contacts with friends and family, uncertainty and stress are just some of the major consequences of the pandemic that dramatically increase feelings of loss of control and distress. In addition, friends and family working from home and under lockdown are more acutely aware of eating disordered behaviours and are sensing a growing need for help in dealing with these illnesses.
“It’s important to understand that the pandemic presents unique challenges for people living with eating disorders and their friends and families,” explains Josée Champagne, Executive Director of ANEB. “The pandemic, the lockdowns and quarantines, generate feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. Levels of mental distress have risen sharply among our clientele as a result, and relapses have spiked. The demand for online support has skyrocketed, now at 131% of what it was prior to the pandemic.”
The organizers of Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) in Québec, Anorexie et boulimie Québec (ANEB) and the MAISON L’ÉCLAIRCIE, want to send a clear message: There’s help for people suffering from eating disorders and those close to them. There’s a whole support network ready and waiting to provide help and break the isolation.
“Family, friends, health professionals, specialists in eating disorders … there’s support for you if you are living with an eating disorders. It’s important to talk about it and ask for help,” adds Myriame Trudel, Director, Maison l’Éclaircie.
