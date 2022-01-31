Eating Disorders Awareness Week spotlights the unhealthy voice of the illness

Eating Disorders Awareness Week is taking place this year from February 1 to 7 under the theme “No one should talk to themselves that way. If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, we’re here for you.”

This year’s theme spotlights the unhealthy voice of the illness in people living with an eating disorder (ED), the voice in their heads that’s negative and pervasive. Self-talk like “you’re disgusting” or “you should be ashamed” is constantly running through their minds. This talk, the voice of the illness, bullies people into unhealthy behaviour and perpetuates the vicious circle of disordered eating. It’s important for all everyone to bear in mind that no one should talk to themselves or be talked to that way.

A gentle, caring approach is needed to help people’s positive inner voice come to the fore. The organizations spearheading EDA Week in Quebec — Anorexia and Bulimia Quebec (ANEB), and Maison L'Éclaircie — encourage positive, constructive self-talk, such as “I’m beautiful,” “I’m brave,” “I’m strong,” in order to silence the eating disorder voice.

EDA Week 2022 is an ideal opportunity to quell this type of negative chatter, which is neither healthy nor helpful. Learning to love our bodies and ourselves can be a long process in which it’s sometimes difficult to find our way.

“We have to learn to empower our healthy inner voice collectively. It’s hard to compliment and congratulate ourselves. To be gentle and compassionate with ourselves. And it’s even harder to do so openly,” says Myriame Trudel, Executive Director of Maison L'Éclaircie.

“This Eating Disorders Awareness Week, let’s start to observe our self-talk together, and make way in our minds, our conversations, and on social media for positive messages that reflect who we are, that bring us together and that make us feel good,” urges Josée Champagne, Executive Director of ANEB.

Throughout EDA Week 2022, tools will be available for everyone on the website at www.semainetroublesalimentaires.com

Events organized by EDA Week 2022 initiators in Québec and their partners will be held across the province as part of this awareness campaign. You can find out about these events by visiting www.semainetroublesalimentaires.com/calendrier/

The level of distress experienced by people with eating disorders is as high now as it was at the beginning of the pandemic. The new variants, successive restrictions, curfews, the lack of resources and economic uncertainty have fuelled feelings of distress, isolation, anxiety, and depression. At ANEB, online requests for help continue to be very high. In 2021, some 1,900 people more than in 2020 turned to online services for assistance. At Maison L'Éclaircie there’s presently a waiting list of 60 people wanting to get into a support group or an individual follow-up session. This represents a three to six-month wait.

