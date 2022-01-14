During Alzheimer's Awareness Month, NOVA West Island shares ways to fight the stigma against dementia

January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month in Canada. The cause is one that is very near and dear to NOVA West Island’s heart as a portion of its clientele has Alzheimer's or a related dementia. In honour of them, NOVA West Island set aside this month is for raising awareness and the impact it has on the individuals, their caregivers, and their families.

“By learning more about the importance of proper diagnosis, NOVA West Island hopes to one day reduce the stigma in society about their worth and value as people,” read the press release. “Here at NOVA West Island, we are committed to taking a person-centered approach to ensure all West Island residents living with dementia feel valued and empowered, that organizations be inclusive and accessible and that everyone uses their awareness of dementia to make changes, individually and as a society.”

While this campaign ends in February, it is not the case for the people living with these illnesses. As a result, NOVA West Island thought it was a good time to share 10 easy ways to fight the stigma against dementia compiled by the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

1. Learn the facts about dementia

Talking about dementia lessens our fear and increases understanding. The Alzheimer Society has many resources, both online and in print, that you can use to learn more about dementia. Once you've learned more about dementia, share your knowledge with others. If you hear something about dementia that is false or misleading, don't be afraid to challenge it.

2. Don’t make assumptions

Dementia is a progressive disease and affects each person differently. A diagnosis doesn’t mean the person will have to stop their daily routine or give up working right away. If someone says they have been diagnosed with dementia, take them at their word. Even if a person doesn't seem "old" enough, they may have young onset dementia.

3. Use person-centred language

We don’t tolerate racial jokes or jokes about other diseases such as cancer. Yet dementia jokes are common. Don't punch down on people living with dementia by making jokes at their expense. For a person to live well with dementia, it's important to reinforce their dignity, independence and personhood. Using person-centred language can help you focus on those principles when talking about dementia and the people who live with it.

4. Be a friend

People living with dementia don’t want to lose their friends nor do they want to stop doing the activities they enjoy. Be supportive. Stay in touch and connected. Social activity helps slow the progression of the disease and lets people with dementia know you care.

5. Hear from the people who experience stigma

The Alzheimer Society works to raise awareness of the realities of dementia, and fight the effects of stigma. However, there is perhaps no better way to know what stigma is than to listen to the people who have experienced it firsthand. Visit ilivewithdementia.ca [ https://ilivewithdementia.ca/read-our-stories/ ] to read the stories of people living with dementia, families and caregivers. Let them help you understand what it's like to live with dementia and face stigma.

6. Test your attitude

Take our quiz on misinformation and stereotypes about dementia. It offers six scenarios that involve dementia, and asks how you would handle each situation. It only takes five to ten minutes. There are no right or wrong answers, but your responses may surprise you!

7. Encourage early diagnosis

People with dementia can live meaningful and productive lives for many years after an early diagnosis. Dementia diagnosed early helps both the person and family members to learn about the disease, set realistic expectations and plan for their future together.

By encouraging early diagnosis, you can help eliminate the stigma around dementia.

8. Support the caregiver

Caregivers need support, too. Knowing more about what they go through is a good start – most caregivers wish that more people understood the realities of caring for someone living with dementia. If you know someone who is caring for a person living with dementia, it's important that you show understanding and offer help. They will appreciate it.

9. Stay informed

Follow the Alzheimer Society of Canada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to get the latest news about dementia and the stories of people who live well with the disease. Sharing these stories can increase awareness of dementia among the people in your social networks.

10. Remember the person inside

Above all, it's important to remember that people living with dementia are still people. Dementia does not change that. What is always constant is that there are still lives to be lived, dreams to pursue and people to love.

If you have a friend or family member diagnosed with dementia, know that feelings of loss and grief are normal, and will likely grow more intense as the disease progresses.

However, it's possible for the person to live well with dementia, and maintain their quality of life for as long as possible. And you can help that person live well, too.

For much more information, visit 10 easy ways to fight stigma against dementia.

— NOVA West Island

— Alzheimer Society of Canada

— AB