Since December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the disease we’ve chosen to call COVID-19 has circled the globe and caused death and disability among millions for more than a year. While it appears that we may be gaining the upper hand in some countries, it’s obvious that the virus is still going to be a threat for a while. How long will depend on how quickly we can get the rest of the world vaccinated.
We need to understand how important efforts to control the virus are, not just within our own borders but around the entire world. As long as this virus is able to infect people anywhere, it has the chance to mutate with the potential to create a variant that previous infection, or our vaccines will not protect us against. Our own experience has demonstrated that no border can stop the virus. Therefore, helping other countries contain and control the disease is not just a humanitarian effort; it’s in our own best interests as well.
This is a wily and nasty virus with special characteristics that help to explain why it’s been so difficult to control and so dangerous. It’s unusual for a virus to infect both the upper airways (nose and throat) as well as the lower airways (causing pneumonia) as the SARS-Cov-2 virus does, making it easier to spread by coughing, sneezing, or even just talking. On top of that, most of its victims have minimal or no symptoms, even during their period of maximum contagiousness. This helps the virus to spread because if you don’t even realize you’re sick, you’re unlikely to stay at home or otherwise protect those around you.
Infectious viruses can trigger inflammation but rarely an overreaction by our own immune system that threatens our lives. Many of the deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are not because of the infection overwhelming us, but by our own immune system. Lastly, it’s rare to have a virus whose hallmarks are strokes and heart attacks caused by clots in our blood vessels triggered by the virus.
Some short snappers
Can you get COVID-19 from the vaccine? No, since there isn’t Sars-CoV-2 virus in any of the four approved vaccines, you can’t get the disease from the shot or give it to others.
Should you use aspirin to avoid the clotting disorder which seems to have been a complication in some people receiving the AstraZeneca and the Johnson+Johnson (Janssen) vaccines? No. The clots happen for different reasons and so there is no benefit from this.
Can any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility? Categorically NO, in spite of what has been circulating widely on the internet. Please don’t be taken in by claims that seem to be backed by science that you find on the internet. Only trust reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control or Health Canada.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
