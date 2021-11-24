Writer Jenn Cox sits down with Dr. Mitch to discuss the ins and outs of the COVID vaccine for children, which is now approved for kids 5-11 years old. He'll talk about who it's important to get the vaccine for your child, why it's safe, the minimal side effects that might occur, and why it can be detrimental to put it off.
