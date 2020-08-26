Dr. Marty Teltscher: What will it take for safe school openings and healthy communities moving forward?

Forty-six, 64, 86, 93, 104. Those are the number of daily positive cases leading up to the August 16 death of Don Béni Kabangu Nsapu, who at age 19 became the youngest Quebecer to have died from COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic. I’m heartbroken. What will it take?
I sit here, after a month of working with schools to attempt to put plans in place to open safely. I’ve delayed this submission because I wanted to try to temper it with some professionalism, grace and reassurance. I wanted to exclude the fury, the depression, the anxiety, the disappointed, and disgust. However, the time for sugar-coating this message is over.
If I am to have something put in writing it will be with the “matter-of-fact”-ness for which I have come to be known. So as a disclaimer, it should be clear that although I am proud to be working at the Jewish General Hospital, this commentary is personal and does not represent that institution. It is the commentary of a father of three, a husband, a son, and a lifelong West Islander, Quebecer and Canadian who also happens to have studied microbiology for 25-years and practiced medicine for 15-years.
Just in case some important people are reading this, I am pre-emptively clarifying that this opinion has nothing to do with the fact that I am anglophone, that I am writing in English, the same language as the New England Journal of Medicine, or that it appears in an English language publication.
What will it take?! The first wave hit Quebec, and Montreal in particular, like a freight train; albeit a slow moving and identifiable freight train that we were warned about. The government only expected a few cases within our jurisdiction. Just like with our roads and overpasses, our own special provincial vaccine schedules, and reapproval of Health Canada approved medications — we always seem to know better in Quebec.
We watched as COVID-19 washed across the planet eastward from January until early March. Italy warned us. New York State warned us. But it wasn’t happening here, so it was not a problem as weddings continued and healthcare workers spent a half day here and the next part of the day there. Then COVID-19 decimated our CHSLD system, as if by surprise. Subsequently the elderly flooded hospitals, healthcare workers became ill, and brought COVID-19 back into their communities. Quebec paid for this hubris in lives, and time, and loneliness, and mental-health, and financial-security, and jobs.
We are now being warned again, this time by Israel and Germany and our southern neighbours (whom we have been forbidden to visit for months) that schools are not magical places where the laws of COVID-19 transmission dynamics are suspended. Enchanted “pods” of six students or classroom sized “bubbles” do not stop the spread of this disease in school or prevent the disease from being transferred back into homes, the only true bubble that counts. Even schools that have prepared to go beyond the inadequate provincial back-to-school plan are being ordered to revise their plan since no additional safety measures beyond Public Health’s (also inadequate) recommendations for schools may be enforced.
Families have been told that their children are expected in person on day-1. There is no option for distance learning without medical exemption, thereby removing an individual’s right to decide what is most in line with their personal risk tolerance for their family’s safety, and also eliminating a potential outlet to relieve classroom congestion. To what end?
What will it take?! We can see the type of mitigation measures that our leaders expect for themselves. A huge well ventilated hall, a large wooden desk and nobody within 2 metres of each individual’s chair. Turn down the volume and check it out:
- http://www.assnat.qc.ca/en/video-audio/archives-parlementaires/travaux-commissions/AudioVideo-85929.html
I expect nothing less for my children and those of my community.
Currently, it is accepted that children carry many times more SARS-CoV-2 virions in their airways than adults. It is true that children seem to tolerate COVID-19 infection better than adults, but complications are still seen. Children likely play an important role in viral transmission, similar to what is seen with almost every other seasonal respiratory virus and common cold. Children above 10-years old have transmission dynamics equivalent to that of an adult. While school reopening should be about the children, we must be mindful and remember that the COVID-19 infection doesn’t stop at the age of 17. School openings are also about teachers, school staff, mothers, fathers, siblings, and grandparents.
When students can’t be distanced in their antiquated, poorly ventilated classrooms, which would essentially be almost every moment, they should be wearing the only mitigation measure we have available – face coverings. As of August 19, in an attempt to mitigate risks for people of all ages, the American Academy of Pediatrics amended their guidance to agree with what I have been recommending for weeks: diminish class sizes, ideally achieve 3-6-feet of social distancing, and face coverings for all children above the age of 2.
What will it take?! We have an influenza outbreak every year. We have to prepare for a potential flu season even if Australia has foreshadowed a mild one. Besides vaccination, influenza is mitigated by the same measures as those put in place to mitigate COVID-19; that is everywhere except schools and classrooms. It is no coincidence that two measures of community influenza activity are school absenteeism and school outbreaks.
There is no announcement of expanded recommendation for influenza vaccinations or for extended coverage of influenza vaccination for those that want it. COVID-19 and influenza have overlapping syndromes which have the potential to further disrupt sustained activities in schools, the workplace, and the community.
What will it take? We are not asking our representatives for a $200 million to save a circus. We are asking for an actual return-on-investment. Drop the human experiment, drop the dogma, drop the push towards “herd immunity,” and drop the principle of economy above all. Use all current data, all of the lessons learned during the first wave, and heed the warnings this time. Apply all of this to not only dampen a second wave, but to avoid a second wave and influenza season.
We want to open schools safely and keep them open safely. We want to have a healthy workforce confident that they can return home healthy to their family at the end of the day. We want the economy to revitalize, and not breakdown again. We want safe and healthy communities, for people of all ages, moving forward in this hopefully temporary reality.
Dr. Marty Teltscher, an infectious diseases specialist and medical microbiologist at the Jewish General Hospital and an assistant professor, McGill University faculty of medicine.
