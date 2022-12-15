Dr. Lucie Opatrny becomes next president and executive director of the MUHC

Dr. Lucie Opatrny will become the next president and executive director or the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC). The announcement was confirmed on December 14 by the Board of Directors and will assume her position the week of January 30, 2023.
Dr. Opatrny is currently the Associate Deputy Minister, General Directorate of Academic, Medical, Nursing and Pharmaceutical Affairs. She earned her medical degree and a Master’s in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from McGill University, as well as a Master’s in Healthcare Management and a Diploma in Advanced Negotiations from Harvard University.
Dr. Opatrny has served the Director of Professional Services at the CISSS de Laval and St. Mary’s Hospital Center, and as a practicing physician at the MUHC between 2004 and 2012. Before her appointment to the government in 2018, she also taught in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at McGill.
“Like Dr. Gfeller, who put the MUHC back on track and guided its teams through the pandemic with tremendous skill and empathy, Dr. Opatrny has a keen understanding of what must be done to keep apace of advances in clinical care, research and education and how nurture innovation while being in tune with the needs of patients and the role we play in partnership with our colleagues in the health network,” stated Board Chairman Mr. Peter Kruyt. “We are very grateful to our outgoing President and Executive Director Dr. Pierre Gfeller. We wish him the very best, as we start a new chapter under the leadership of Dr. Lucie Opatrny.”
"The MUHC has a long history of developing and providing Quebecers with cutting-edge care," added Dr. Opatrny. "I look forward to coming onboard and working with the MUHC's world-class clinicians, educators, researchers, and administrative teams to foster more interdisciplinary care and further their goals and success."
—MUHC
—A Bonaparte
