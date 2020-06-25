COVID-19 makes role of cancer wellness more important than ever

June 26th marks the second edition of National Cancer Wellness Awareness Day. The goal of the day is to get Canadians talking about cancer wellness. This year, COVID-19 makes including wellness in the oncology treatment plan more important than ever.
“COVID-19 increased many of the effects of a cancer diagnosis like anxiety, depression, weight loss and poor sleep. Wellness programs can help people with cancer to manage these symptoms and live well,” said Debbie Magwood, Founder and Executive Director of the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC).
Cancer wellness is a whole-person approach that complements traditional medicine by addressing the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients. Research shows that when part of an integrated oncology treatment plan, it improves the effects of cancer. Wellness professionals including osteopaths, dietitians, kinesiologists, psychologists, yoga instructors and more contribute to cancer wellness.
The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre quickly adapted to COVID-19 restrictions to continue to serve its vulnerable population. The WICWC offers online programs, wellness checks, support, referral, education and its phone line is open seven days a week. It also continues to register new participants.
This year’s activities for National Cancer Wellness Awareness Day are focused on a wide-spread social media campaign. Several wellness centres in Canada have joined forces with the WICWC to encourage Canadians with cancer to reach out to wellness programs in their community.
Anyone seeking cancer wellness resources, regardless of the type of cancer they have or where they live or are being treated, can call the Living Well with Cancer Network at (514) 695-9355 or toll-free at 1-833-274-9355.
Health Canada's approved the WICWC's application to declare June 26th National Cancer Wellness Awareness Day in 2019. One in two Canadians is expected to develop cancer in their lifetime. The goal of the day is to get Canadians talking about wellness and what it means to live well with cancer. For more information : HERE. [ https://wicwc.com/national-cancer-wellness-awareness-day/ ]
— The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC)
AB
