COVID-19 cases and deaths in health care workers in Canada

Health care workers across the country play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19. As the pandemic continues, provinces and territories recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy workforce.
In the early days of the pandemic, evidence showed that people working in health care settings tested positive for COVID-19 more often than the general population. Front-line workers reported challenges in accessing personal protective equipment and a lack of infection control measures in the workplace.
Updated data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows that health care workers continue to be at risk for contracting the virus. While it does not distinguish where the infection was acquired, it does provide an understanding of the degree of impact, which is critical in maintaining levels of care and responding to potential surges of need. Ensuring a healthy workforce will help sustain care for all Canadians.
Key findings
- COVID-19 infections in Canadian health care workers have tripled since the end of July 2020, bringing the total number of reported cases to 65,920 (as of January 15, 2021).
- While the number of cases in health care workers increased, growth was slower when compared with growth in cases in non–health care workers. As a result, the share of cases in heath care workers fell from 19.4% to 9.5%.
- In the past 6 months, almost all provinces have seen an increase in health care worker cases. However, jurisdictions in the west (Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia) experienced larger percentage increases relative to the rest of Canada.
- Since the start of the pandemic, 24 health care workers have died from COVID-19 — including 12 in the last 6 months in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.
- A recent crowdsourcing questionnaire of Canadians working in health care settings reported that access to respirators (e.g., N95 masks) continued to be a challenge. 60% of respondents who required this type of personal protective equipment in their jobs during the second wave reported it was always available when needed.
More info
As of January 15, 2021, there were 695,704* COVID-19 cases in Canada. Of those, 65,920 (9.5%) were health care workers. 24 health care workers had died from COVID-19 by that date.
For each province and territory, as of January 15, 2021, here are the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in health care workers, the percentage of the total cases that were health care workers and, for Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, the number of cases in Canadian Armed Forces personnel who provided emergency relief:
Quebec: There were 34,224 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 14.3% of the total cases. There were 3 COVID-19–related health care worker deaths. There were 41 cases of COVID-19 in Canadian Armed Forces personnel who provided emergency relief.
Newfoundland and Labrador: There were 27 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 6.8% of the total cases. There were no COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
Prince Edward Island: There were 2 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 1.9% of the total cases. There were no COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
Nova Scotia: There were 204 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 13.2% of the total cases. There were no COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
New Brunswick: There were 157 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 17.8% of the total cases. There were no COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
Ontario: There were 15,680 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 6.8% of the total cases. There were 15 COVID-19–related health care worker deaths. There were 14 cases of COVID-19 in Canadian Armed Forces personnel who provided emergency relief.
Manitoba: There were 1,792 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 6.6% of the total cases. There were 2 COVID-19–related health care worker deaths. There were no cases of COVID-19 in Canadian Armed Forces personnel who provided emergency relief.
Saskatchewan: There were 998 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 5.1% of the total cases. There were no COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
Alberta: There were 7,986 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 6.9% of the total cases. There were 4 COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
British Columbia: There were 4,850 COVID-19 cases in health care workers, which made up 8.1% of the total cases. There were no COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
Yukon: There were 0 COVID-19 cases in health care workers and no COVID-19–related health care worker deaths.
Northwest Territories: Information on the number of health care worker COVID-19 cases and deaths is not available.
Nunavut: Information on the number of health care worker COVID-19 cases and deaths is not available.
How have the numbers changed since the early days of the pandemic?
As of July 23, 2020, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada was 112,672. As of January 15, 2021, that total was 695,704.
Between July 2020 and January 2021, the number of cases in health care workers tripled from 21,842 to 65,920, but the share of health workforce cases in the total infected population fell by half from 19.4% to 9.5%.
What did Canadians working in health care settings say about their experience?
According to a crowdsourcing questionnaire by Statistics Canada:
- 81% of participants reported that they had received formal training on infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols for their job
- 60% of participants who required respirators (such as N95 masks) for their jobs reported that they were always available when needed during the second wave
- 57% of participants reported that employers put sufficient emphasis on staying home when sick and made supports available to do so
For detailed information, visit Cases and deaths in health care workers in Canada and Map of cases and deaths in health care workers in Canada
— Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI)
