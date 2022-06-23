Charlotte Cardin to serve as ambassador for the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation

Rising international star, acclaimed Montreal-based singer-songwriter, and Queen of the recent Juno Awards, Charlotte Cardin has joined the team at the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation as its new ambassador.
In this new role, which is near and dear to her heart, Cardin, the artist behind numerous hits, including Faufile, Main Girl, and Meaningless, will support Foundation's fundraising efforts.
In a personal video unveiled during the official launch in March, Cardin offered her support to The Children’s Le SPOT Montréal, one of the largest specialized outpatient mental health centers in Canada for teens in suicidal crisis.
"Having used various mental health resources myself during my teenage years, I am more than proud to support this cause. We often tend to focus on the importance of our youth's physical health, which is very important, but sometimes we forget how crucial it is to provide mental health services," stated Cardin.
“The entire team at The Children's Foundation is delighted with this wonderful association that will help promote the cause and the young patients of the Hospital, thus helping The Children's Foundation Find Unexpected Ways to Heal,” stated Renée Vézina, President of the Foundation. “Charlotte is in good company as she will be joining our spokesperson, P.K. Subban, and our ambassador, the man of a 1000 voices, André-Philippe Gagnon. Welcome to the Children's family, Charlotte."
— The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.