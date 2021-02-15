Canada negotiates accelerated delivery schedule for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

The Government of Canada announced on Friday that Canada has negotiated an accelerated delivery schedule for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, and will receive all 40 million of its secured doses from Pfizer-BioNTech by the end of September.
This means that Canada will receive 2.8 million additional doses of Pfizer between April and June and an additional 6.2 million doses between July and September than was originally scheduled.
The Government of Canada has also purchased an additional 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, bringing the total number of secured doses to 44 million. The additional 4 million doses are expected to arrive by the end of September.
Canada is now expected to receive 84-million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines by the end of September.
"Our government continues to put every effort forward to protect Canadians from COVID-19,” stated Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement. “This includes taking all necessary measures to accelerate deliveries of vaccines to Canada from approved suppliers. We remain fully on track to ensure that every eligible Canadian who wishes to be vaccinated will be able to do so by the end of September.”
— Public Services and Procurement Canada
— AB
