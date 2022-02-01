Fifteen-year-old Eryn Margoles from Hampstead said cold urticaria, an allergic reaction to the cold that results in hives, has had a significant impact on her life. At this time of the year, she has to bundle up against the wintery conditions because she can’t allow even an inch of her skin to be exposed to the cold for too long.

And it doesn’t depend on the season – it’s a challenge in the warmer months as well. The teen can't swim or kayak at summer camp, two activities that she adores, because the cold lake water can also cause her to break out in angry, red, itchy hives. If her skin reaction is severe enough, it could trigger a potentially deadly anaphylactic shock. So, as a precaution, she carries around an EpiPen.

She hasn’t had cold urticaria her whole life. In fact, the condition, which affects 30,000 Canadians, started presenting itself in 2020, and had doctors at the Montreal Children’s Hospital baffled. They thought the breakouts could have been caused by a new brand of soap or laundry detergent, and she underwent many rounds of blood tests, all of which turned up nothing. Then, Dr. Moshe Ben-Shoshan, an allergy and immunology specialist at The Children’s, tried the easiest and cheapest medical tests imaginable: He placed an ice cube on her skin and waited. When hives broke out, the diagnosis was cold urticaria.

Margoles also suffers from chronic urticaria where hives break out for no reason whatsoever, so she takes a daily antihistamine to help control the random outbreaks.

While the condition has been identified and has a name, not much is known about cold urticaria. For example, they are not sure why Margoles only developed this as a teen.

“There’s probably a genetic component and it could be caused by an interaction of genetics and environment, but it’s not clear right now,” Dr. Ben-Shoshan said. They also don’t know for sure if it’s something she will outgrow. “In general, it’s very unlikely people will outgrow this. Around 30 per cent do after five years, but for most patients, it takes 10 years and more.”

Even though they know of 30,000 Canadians with this condition, Ben-Shoshan said a lot of people are not aware of the condition and could be undiagnosed.

There’s also another somewhat obvious question: if someone is allergic to the cold, then why live in such a cold-weather city? “Going to a warmer climate doesn’t necessarily mean there are less outbreaks,” Ben-Shoshan said, explaining that a swim in a cooler ocean or pool could be just as harmful.

Margoles added, “I was born and raised here. This is something that can be managed and can be managed quite well. So, we’re not going to leave just because of this.”

She continues to be proactive by managing her condition with medication, bundling up, and being on top of her symptoms.

“I’ll wear two pairs of pants, warm hats, gloves, scarves, and then put hot packs in my gloves or boots when I go out,” she explained. “I am always being cautious and I’m aware if I do develop symptoms.”