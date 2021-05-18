When gyms closed back in early April, it didn’t present Montrealers with many options. It can be difficult to find the motivation at home. You don’t have access to the equipment you once relied on for your workout schedule. Investing into a home gym can be expensive. And without a fitness community, things just aren’t the same. So, how do you get in shape without the gym? Fortunately, a few entrepreneurs in the space created training alternatives worth highlighting.
Sébastien Cossette — owner of Resilient Bootcamp — is a trainer who began organizing workouts over zoom. Not only is he a voice in the fitness community with a great team behind him, he also likes to limit excuses. Cossette provides you with equipment once you sign up with his program and even checks in if you miss a session. Overall, Cossette has come to show a passion for health and well-being that has cultivated results. He cares about helping you achieve goals.
“Our program is very interactive and people have loved that about us,” Sébastien Cossette said. “Essentially, we provide the gym experience and accountability. The only difference is that you’re at home. We’ve actually found that our zoom sessions have been better than a gym since clients showed more dedication. It is the ones who realize the importance of a healthy lifestyle who stay. There was even a real estate company that hired us to train their team based on that.”
The creative mindset Cossette and his team have demonstrated is second to none. But naturally, Cossette wasn’t the only fitness entrepreneur that has created a gym without the gym. Louka Kurcer — the owner of Kettlebell Club — has established a circuit of outdoor workouts during the spring which plans to continue throughout summer and fall. Kurcer raised some very good points about how people should take the power into their own hands and not wait around for gyms to reopen. Similarly to Cossette, Kurcer has built a community around his brand.
“It is a grateful blessing to be able to train like this,” Eleni Moudakis said, a member of Kettlebell Club. “I also love being outdoors. Not all gyms can offer this, so it’s truly amazing.”
“Working from home has been a challenge for us since we were sitting around more than we were moving,” Alain and Lisa MacLean told The Suburban. “We tried jogging and other alternatives, but it wasn’t a good fit. But being able to exercise with weights and trainers has been great because it is a motivation that we wouldn’t have found on our own.”
Granted, healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, and teachers have been among the many heroes of the pandemic thus far. But fitness trainers that pivoted have also been of great service in their own right. They got people moving at a time when it was hard. And if there’s one takeaway Montrealers can all learn from, it comes from Nadim Chaar — a local boxing coach.
“Honestly, I just love training and connecting with different people. I don’t see a problem with gym closures, personally, since you’ll always find a way if you’re dedicated,” Nadim told us. “It’s not about the money. It’s more about helping you become the best version of you.”
Not having a gym or a community for support is less than ideal. But these fitness trainers have exemplified there are still options available. The only question is what is right for you and your needs. Whether you like training at home or training outdoors, these are just some things you can do right now. So, what are you waiting for? Take action on your health.
