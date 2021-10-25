West Island’s Kirsten Lund wins Halloween bake-off on Food Network Canada

When Kirsten Lund, a Pointe-Claire native and current Mirabel resident, saw the callout from Food Network Canada to find bakers who wanted to participate in a cake competition show called The Big Bake, she immediately started putting together a team and applying. “I asked two girlfriends that I used to work with to be my assistants and they were on board, so we applied, had an interview online, and a week later we got a call that we had been accepted,” Lund explained.
The three-girl team named themselves Team Whisky Business. She added, “It made the experience so much better doing it with these ladies because we all got along and worked so well together.”
The episode, called The Big Bake: Halloween, filmed last February in Markham, Ontario. “We chose a character, which was Frankenstein, and then we went from there,” she said.
On the day of the competition, her team faced off against two other teams and had a very small window of time to assemble their creations. “We literally had only five hours to make our cake,” she explained.
They made a cake called Frankenstein’s Playroom with baby Frankenstein standing on top of baby blocks. It also had special effects like Frankenstein pouring a potion out of a bottle and the bride of Frankenstein in a moving Jack-in-the-box. “It was insane – just go, go, go. We couldn’t stop for a minute. But it was such a fun experience, and we were super happy with the outcome and that the cake was standing.”
Lund, who had been sworn to secrecy since February, was excited to watch the episode at the beginning of the month with her family, who had been kept in the dark and knew nothing of the competition’s outcome. “I didn’t tell anyone what happened, and my entire family was surprised when they watched the show together. It made it so much better to see their genuine reaction,” she explained.
She watched it at home with her parents while her sister joined virtually, and extended family members in Toronto congregated at another house to watch it all together. “It was so cool that they were able to see it live when it aired.”
In the end, Team Whisky Business came out on top and won the $10,000 prize. “My portion is going toward a trip to Greece with my boyfriend for our 10-year anniversary,” said Lund, owns her own cake-making business called Cakes by Kirsten-Montreal/Laurentians. You can find her on both Facebook and Instagram.
