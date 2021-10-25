West Island’s Kirsten Lund wins Halloween bake-off on Food Network Canada

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 8°C. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 7°C. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.