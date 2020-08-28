Saint-Laurent Inaugurates the Largest Urban Farm in the World

At a time when the COVID-19 situation has fuelled the trend towards gardening and urban agriculture, Saint-Laurent is particularly proud to have inaugurated the fourth commercial rooftop greenhouse at Lufa Farms this Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Construction began in September 2019 on a pre-existing industrial roof. This greenhouse measures 163,800 square feet — or the equivalent of three football fields — making it the largest urban farm in the world.
"As a sustainable municipal territory, Saint-Laurent is proud to welcome Lufa Farms' fourth rooftop greenhouse,” said Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. “Located in the heart of Saint-Laurent's biodiversity corridor, this greenhouse facilitates Saint-Laurent residents' access to local sustainable products and encourages their good eating habits. It also makes it possible to fight against the heat islands on our territory. In addition, it confirms Saint-Laurent's position at the forefront of 4.0, and innovative green technologies in particular."
Already a pioneer in the installation and operation of green roofs, Saint-Laurent, in partnership with Lufa Farms, is making it possible — with this huge new rooftop greenhouse — to grow food in a sustainable way, where people live. For example, eggplants and more than ten unique varieties of tomatoes will be grown there without synthetic pesticides.
The facility has moreover been designed with innovative and environmentally-friendly technologies. Its insulation, for example, allows for better energy efficiency. In addition, a closed- circuit irrigation system recirculates water, partly from captured rainwater.
Lufa Farms built the world's first commercial rooftop greenhouse in 2010.
— Borough of Saint-Laurent
— Lufa Farms [ https://montreal.lufa.com/en/about ]
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.