Saint-Laurent Inaugurates the Largest Urban Farm in the World

From left: Mohamed Hage, co-founder and CEO of Lufa Farms; François Lapalme, Director of Travaux publics for the borough; Lauren Rathmell, co-founder of Lufa Farms and Greenhouse Director; Aref Salem, City Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district; Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent; Francesco Miele, City Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse district; and Eric Paquet, Director of Aménagement urbain et du service aux entreprises for the Borough, during the inaugural visit to the new Lufa Farms greenhouse on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.