Restaurant serving all burgers on pink bread during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and La Belle et La Boeuf Burger Bar has launched a limited edition pink bread (made of natural colouring) to support Breast Cancer Awareness. Throughout the month, all burgers will be served on pink bread (regular bread is available upon request).
Proceeds from each burger purchased throughout the month will be donated to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. In addition to the burgers, $1 of each Perroquet IPA sold will also be donated to the foundation.
— La Belle et La Boeuf
— AB
