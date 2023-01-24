It is always nice to discover a new dining spot, and such was the case for me with Restaurant Noraka, located on Jean Talon Blvd. W. just below Victoria Ave. in Côte-Des-Neiges. I have driven by this place often since it first opened just less than two years ago, and last week I finally pulled my car over and gave it a try.
Run by two partners, Soovan Phetramphamh and David Cohen Tannoudji, Noraka is a fully kosher establishment that offers freshly prepared Oriental cuisine. Phetramphamh, a veteran of 30 years in the business, managed a kosher sushi restaurant in Saint-Laurent for five years prior deciding to go out on his own. Cohen Tannoudji, 23, is an Orthodox Jew, born in France, who first came on board as a server.
This cozy spot can seat 50 people. A seasonal terrace accommodates 30 diners. “We are thrilled with the success of our restaurant thus far,” says Phetramphamh. “We offer something very unique in terms of kosher dining experiences. As a result we have many regulars and happy newcomers discovering us all of the time.”
The menu features soups, salads, dumplings, satay skewers, pad Thai, chow mein, udon noodles, burgers, steak, tuna tataki and noodles. When it comes to vegetarian dishes, many of their recipes can be converted to vegetarian or vegan without affecting the original taste. Coming soon will be sushi and more fish choices.
A friend and I recently enjoyed a delicious meal. We started with some piping hot orders of wonton soup. For appetizers we shared some fried imperial rolls and wonton frits (chicken and vegetable dumplings with homemade peanut sauce), each crispy and delicious with plumb sauce to dip in. I decided to try their rib steak, medium, preceded by a garden salad and accompanied by a side order of crispy matchstick fries. My friend opted for the General Tao chicken (deep fried and coated in a sweet and sour sauce), which came with steamed white rice. Oh yes, the meals did come with fortune cookies.
Some of the other appetizing items I have my eye on for the next time include the grilled marinated chicken or beef skewers, marinated and fried chicken wings, a rice noodle stir fry, beef sesame and salmon teriyaki. I will also check the menu to see what dessert is being offered. Clients like the chocolate mousse.
The restaurant is closed on Saturdays and shuts down early on Friday for Shabbat. They are open for lunch specials six days a week and Sunday through Thursday evening for dinner. Phetramphamh and Cohen Tannoudji have built up a catering clientele and can also host private receptions. Take out is available, as well as delivery via the apps.
Noraka Kosher Restaurant is located at 4820 Jean Talon Blvd. W. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, and 11:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. Sundays. For reservations call 514-733-2223 or log on to https://www.restaurantnoraka.com/
