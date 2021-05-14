Mandi Robertson: Wines of the Week

I’ve always said that we are super fortunate here in Quebec as we have so much diversity when it comes to our available wine selection. With spring in full swing and summer just ahead, there are so many appealing wines being stocked on store shelves at the moment, it’s becoming more difficult to walk out of the SAQ with only a bottle or two. The following seltzer and wines I have recently tasted are delicious, affordable, and certainly need to be put on your Wine Haul list for the weekend.
Taïga Seltzer Framboise Camerise
- SAQ: 14722055, $14.60 (4 X 335ml)
Inspired by berries of the north, this seltzer is only 100 calories and has 1g of sugar per serving. A delicious and incredibly fresh seltzer with concentrated flavours of blueberries, raspberries and underbrush. The savory components and delicate bubbles make the wine super fun and refreshing. It’s quite a play on complex flavours that are surprising yet work so well together.”
Crazy Creatures Grüner Vetliner, 2019
- SAQ: 13593335, $20.95
A crunchy, juicy, and mineral Grüner Vetliner that I love drink. If you are unfamiliar with this variety, it is Austria’s beloved white grape and a great place to start to discover its classic expression. Its zingy and refreshing with excellent citrus and stone fruit concentration with a wet rock, mineral finish. It has a bit of an attractive peppery note that is so famous of this variety. Amazing wine at just over $20.
Qunita de Pellada Outeiro Dão, 2017
- SAQ: 14346176, $16.65
A beautiful red, Portuguese blend that is an explosion of red and black fruit flavours. The exhibits notes of black cherries, blackberries, dark chocolate and earth. It’s ripe, juicy, with great structures and a lively freshness.
Stag’s Leap Chardonnay Napa Valley, 2019
- SAQ: 747444, $36.60
Admittedly I am a huge fan of the wines from Stag’s Leap, but every year this elegant Chardonnay is consistent in its amazing quality and expression. You can taste that Californian sunshine, with ripe fruit flavours of citrus, red apple, and hints of pineapple. It is a full-bodied wine that is rich, but very balanced with an excellent freshness and a nicely integrated element of buttercream oak. A sophisticated wine with a delicious, saline-persistent finish.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.