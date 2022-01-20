Mandi Robertson: Wines of the Week

I doubt I will ever be the first to raise my hand and participate in dry January – even if there was a slight indulgence over the Holidays. Instead, I lean towards the idea of drinking less … but better.
If stored properly, wine will last up to a week after it’s opened. Each time you pour yourself a glass (roughly 250ml), pump the air out and store it in your fridge, even if it’s a red wine. This way you can slowly indulge in a favourite bottle that will carry you through the week, or even the course of two weekends.
I invite you to pour a glass and try to appreciate the nuances of the wine. What do you smell? Taste? How do the flavours of the wine compliment your meal and vice versa? Take some time to research the winemaker or even the region it’s coming from. Learn about what makes the wine so special and the characteristics you admire in the glass. Not all wine needs to be cerebral but going into a new year and having a new perspective when it comes to drinking might be refreshing and fun.
Here are a few of my favourites that are crowd pleasing, affordable, and what I hope are new discoveries for you:
Campo Eliseo Cuvée Alegre Rueda, 2020
- SAQ: 14425405, $23.30, (100% Verdejo)
A fine Verdejo in all its glory, the grapes for this wine were carefully hand harvested and cold macerated on skins for approximately 10 hours to create fresh, fruit-forward flavours. The wine was aged on lees for four months, imparting a gorgeous, soft texture on the palate. The wine itself is fresh and fruity showing notes of ripe pear, yellow plum, and green apple with distinct stoniness and a slight floral streak with honey and saline highlights. A delightful and food-friendly wine with a persistent and delicious finish. Rueda is making some incredible, complex, and crowd-pleasing wines and this is a perfect example of what this region has to offer.
Cantina di Sorbara Lambrusco di Sorbara Omaggio a Gino
- SAQ: 13586186, $16.05, (100% Lambrusco)
Have you ever had a red sparkling wine? This would make a superb introduction with its fun and fruity style, made with the Lambrusco grape variety. This would surely present well on any table and would be brilliant with a nice cheese and charcuterie platter. This super refreshing wine has notes of blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries with lots of sassy bubbles. It is such a delight to drink with an excellent acidity and a juicy, red fruit finish. Excellent price point also.
Cline Viognier, 2020
- SAQ: 11089792, $18.20, (100% Viognier)
I so admire the wines of Cline, a family-operated winery in sunny California. This is a great example of Californian Viognier – plump and round on the palate with an explosion of stone fruit like pear, peach, tropical mango, and pineapple with hints of spiced vanilla oak.
There is a whole lot of ripeness here, but with a wonderfully balanced and firm acidity and slight saline bite at the end. A pleasant, easy to drink Viognier at a great price.
Easton Amador Country Zinfandel
- SAQ: 897132, $28.30, (100% Zinfandel)
A rustic, full bodied red with brimming with finesse and freshness. This expression of Zinfandel the you will be effortlessly be drawn to – ripe and juicy blackberry, plum, and blueberry fruit with earthy spice notes woven through. The tannins are soft and ripe – just a wonderfully balanced wine where every sip should be savored. The layered finish is focusing on sweet tobacco and leather, such a harmonious wine that would pair brilliantly with Korean BBQ ribs and homemade fries.
Telmo Rodriguez Almuvedre Alicante, 2020
- SAQ: 14000511, $16.10, (%100 Monastrell)
The grapes for this wine are located in the town of Monóvor in the province of Alicante. An everyday wine, this is expressing incredible red and black berry fruit, and vivid blackcurrant. Soft, juicy, with delicate, plush tannins that moves towards a charming and savoury finish. This is very glou-glou, yet oh so elegant. Impressive, fruit-forward wine that is perfect for the winter months ahead. Stock up!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries, or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
