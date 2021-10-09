This week there are some delicious and affordable wine recommendations for you, all of which are going to be brilliant with Thanksgiving dinner! All wines will have your dinner guests feeling spoiled as they are extremely food friendly, approachable and the ideal wines to grace your table this Thanksgiving.
Additionally, if you are a cocktail lover and looking to do something fun, different and engaging why not check out this year’s Invasion Cocktail events! See below, after tasting notes.
Longview Vineyard Macclesfield Grüner-Vetliner, 2020
- SAQ: 13738493 $24.20
I love this style of Grüner coming from Adelaide Hiils in Australia – deliciously crisp with tons of lemon blossom, orange peel, ripe peach. The white flowers and hints of pepper glide into the super refreshing and persistent finish. Excellent acidity, length and pleasurable drinking.
Guy Lafleur Signature Chardonnay Niagara Peninsula, 2018
- SAQ: 14363523, $36.75
Here is a sophisticated, smooth and elegant Chardonnay coming from the Niagara Peninsula of Ontario. There is a lovely balance of lemon curd, apples and hints of honey and almond paste. Soft, playful and excellent balance on the palate, this is a wonderful that keeps you going for another sip. A gastronomic wine that would be a brilliant accompaniment at Thanksgiving dinner.
Borgogno Barbera d’Alba 2019
- SAQ: 13737626, $24.15
This wine has intensity and presence, while at the same time light and refined. Gobs of sour cherry, strawberries and black current are on the forefront with a grippy tannin structure and a fresh acicity. A very juicy wine that is densely flavoured, having lots of complexity and excellent drinkability. Fantastic quality to price ratio.
Azienda Agricola Poliziano Rosso di Montepulciano, 2019
- SAQ:13630343
Year after year, this wine never disappoints. A blend of 80% Pugnolo Gentile and 20% Merlot makes for a beautifully balanced, opulent wine with a vibrant structure showing notes of blackberries, black plum, and kirsch fruit with bits of black pepper and thyme. Balanced and bread with a firm and savory finish. Delicious.
Inniskillin Montague Vineyard Pinot Noir Four Mile Creek, 2018
- SAQ: 14503522, $32.00
I LOVE a good Canadian Pinot Noir and this example for Inniskillin is very refined and expressive. Notes of cherries, raspberries, dark plum and blueberries are jumping out of the glass. Soft spice and earth pop up mid palate, building richness and elegance towards the fine grained tannins. New world style that ANY Pinot lover would adore. Beautifully balanced wine at an excellent price for quality. In love!
Invasion Cocktail
Invasion Cocktail makes its comeback this fall: The 8th edition of the festival runs from
October 6 to 16, 2021
The festival is taking place in more than twenty bars and restaurants in Montreal and Quebec City. In years, all you have to do is download your free passport online at invasioncocktail.com to enjoy special prices on featured cocktails at their partner bars and restaurants.
Additionally, cocktail workshops area being launched in various establishments, or even online so you don’t miss out on any of the action in the comfort of your own home! For more information, please head to invasioncocktail.com, where you can take advantage of their early
bird rates and keep up to date about their exclusive offers by signing up for their newsletter. Cheers and Happy Thanksgiving!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
