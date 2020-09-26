Mandi Robertson: Wines of the Week

There are so many beautiful wines being released at the SAQ at the moment. Many are new products entering out market for the first time and others are returning favorites simply dressed with a new vintage. I have had the pleasure of tasting many of these wines in the past week or so, and most of them offer plenty of deliciousness, diversity and of course great value. The wines listed below are a few of my ‘coup de coeur’ and whether you gravitate towards crisp whites, robust reds or a fun sparklings, I guarantee there is something here for everyone.
Benjamin Bridge NV
- SAQ: 13593239, $29.95
There’s never a bad time for sparkling and this delightful wine from Benjamin Bridge in Nova Scotia is spot on. It contains a blend of Acadie Blanc, Seyval Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. Made in the traditional method ( 2nd fermentation inside the bottle), this aromatic wine displays notes of apples, ripe pear, apricot and bits of brioche. Bubbles are quite fine and delicate and the high acidity is a nice counterpoint to its slight sweetness, leading to a fantastic fruity and saline finish.
Weingut Markus Huber Vision Grüner Vetliner, 2019
- SAQ: 14514310, $19.90
Truth be told, I am sucker for a good Grüner and this is a great introductory wine for anyone who is curious about this grape’s tasting profile. Dry, fruity and fresh, this organic wine has notes of gala apple, lime, oranges, tarragon and bits of white pepper. The fruit is nice and concentrated which is supported by a great acidity while having a medium to light bodied palate. The finish is all about citrus fruit with a nice taste of minerality. A very refreshing and lip smacking wine that is ready to crack open and drink.
Logan Clementine de la Mer, 2019
- SAQ : 14449001, $24.00
Don’t be alarmed when you see that this hazy and cloudy wine has lots of sediment at the bottom because it’s supposed to be this way - a natural, skin contact orange wine that’s unfiltered. The label is beautiful, and a true representation of what’s inside the bottle- tangy and fun with lots of personality. Plenty of stone fruit here – ripe apricot, peach, yellow plum, mandarin and touch of ginger. It has a beautifully textured palate with a great acidity and a pleasant floral finish. An approachable, ready to drink wine that is perfect for Fall.
Tedeschi Capitel San Rocco Ripasso Valpolicella Superiore, 2017
- SAQ: 972216, $21.00
Tedeschi in the Valpolicella is a well-respected and family run winery that has been making wine for four generations. This classical Ripasso has a lot of personality and charm with lots of flavour and complexity. The medium bodied palate is bursting with ripe blackberry, black cherry and fig fruit with lots of spice and earthy undertones. The tannins are medium grained, robust and firm and this plays nicely against the well-integrated oak in the wine. The savory and full finish has bits of dark chocolate, black cherry and spice. An amazing wine that is ready to drink now or within the next 3-4 years.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
Facebook: @mandiwineside
Instagram: @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.