I’ve been so happy walking into SAQ shops lately because there are so many exciting wines popping up on shelves, just in time for fall. New products and vintages equates to lots of delicious tasting opportunities for me so this week’s wine recommendations are filled with sensational and outstanding wines at all price ranges.
Here are a few of my favourite wines this week and if you need more info on availability, head over the SAQ website to see what’s available near you.
2 Domaine Paul Cherrier Sancerre, 2019
- SAQ: 13448744, $27.15
This is 100% Sauvignon Blanc and is as pristine as they come. Excellent quality at a super price. The vines thrive in Kimmeridgian limestone, imparting a delicious mineral and saline bite. Citronella, Asian pear, white flowers, saline minerality fan out on the palate with a delicious, crisp acidity. Seamless, precise, and incredibly classy. Beautiful Sancerre with excellent quality at a super price.
3 Benanti Etna Rosso, 2018
- SAQ: 13507716, $30.50
One of the most elegant and delicious reds from Sicily I’ve had the pleasure of drinking. This is a blend of indigenous black grapes: Nerello Mascalese (80%) and Nerello Capuccio (20%) and tastes like a Pinot Noir, but with total Sicilian style. A complex wine with notes of raspberries, red currant, anise, loamy earth, and spice notes that finished on hints of smoky fruit. It’s crisp and harmonious with refined intensity, a stunning red that begs for frequent sips. Stock up.
4 Belle Glos Las Alturas, 2018
- SAQ: 12833940, $60.00
Elegance, purity, and sophistication are three words that immediately came to mind while tasting this wine. Fresh crushed raspberry and strawberry fruit hit the palate in waves with additional impressions of cherries, sandalwood, and cooking spices. There is refined freshness and soft tannins with a lasting juicy finish focusing on red fruit and bits of coca powder. Drink now or keep for years to come.
5 Muga Rioja white, 2020
- SAQ :860189, $19.40
A pretty and easy drinking white wine that is a blend of 90% Viura, and 10% Malvoisie. It’s delivering notes of poached pear and peach flavours interwoven with a touch pineapple, almond and spice notes all integrated in a wonderful, mouth-watering acidity. An affordable wine with an excellent persistent and juicy finish.
6 Jean-Michel Gerin La Champine, 2019
- SAQ :11871240, $24.50
This wine is made under the Vin de France classification, is 100% Syrah and has lots of fig, plum, and blackberry fruit flavours that are all layered together nicely with bits of tobacco and warm earth. It’s a deliciously defined with a graphite influence through the finish all brightened by a refreshing acidity and subtle mineral finish. Such a lovely wine and would go great with grilled veggies and lamb.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
