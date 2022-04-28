Mandi Robertson: Wines of the Week recommendations for spring

The recent surprise snowfall certainly threw us off track a bit when it comes to celebrating spring, but that doesn’t mean we cannot start stocking up on some gorgeous and quaffable wines that to get us geared up for temperatures in the double digits. Here are my top five recommendations that are perfect for spring weather.
1. Carmel Road Chardonnay Monterey, 2020
- SAQ: 13918064, $23.95 (Elixirs) 13.5% alc. 2.9 g/L
A bright, refreshing, and ultra-delicious Chardonnay from Monterey, right next to the Pacific. The sun-kissed fruit is balanced by a fantastic acidity and freshness with expressions of white peach, tangerine, and pear. It has a full mouthfeel, a creamy texture with a finish that focuses on citrus and pralines and cream. A complex wine that is effortless to drink. Wonderful discovery!
2. Barnard Griffin Fumé Blanc Columbia Valley, 2017
- SAQ: 13339038, $19.25
An attractive blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon coming from quality driven producer Banard Griffin in Washington State. Situated in the rain shadow of the Cascade mountains, the vineyards benefit from dry, warm air during the day and cool temperatures at night creating a perfect balance of ripeness and acidity in the grape leading to complex wines. The wine gives notes of grapefruit, mango, and pear with white flowers. It has a supple and round palate complemented by a soft acidity and gentle saline finish. Beautiful wine.
3. Inniskillin Niagara Estate Pinot Grigio Niagara Peninsula, 2021
- SAQ: 13540680, $15.25
This is such a delicate and delicious wine that’s absolutely perfect to pair with a cheese and fruit platter in the backyard on a warm spring day. The wine shows notes of ripe pear, yellow plum, apples and citrus fruit that is supported by an excellent freshness and soft mouthfeel on the palate. There is a touch of sweetness to balance that amazing acidity in the wine and an attractive finish that begs for another sip – a crowd pleasing wine that’s easy to love.
4. Hamilton Russel Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2020
- SAQ: 11155737, $57.25
A special wine to splurge on, but one that is guaranteed pure pleasure and enjoyment. Careful vineyard management, low yields, and passionate winemaking make this terroir driven Pinot Noir one to savour. Perfume, blackberry and cherry fruit, soft, sweet spice and hints of earth. The silky tannins, fine acidity and perfectly integrated oak is so wonderfully balanced making for an elegant and sophisticated wine. It’s still quite youthful and drinking so well now…. But will also benefit for further aging in the cellar for the next 10-12 years.
5. Alpha Domus Syrah the Barnstormer, 2019
- SAQ: 13353251, $26.55, 13% alc. 1.4 g/L
This is quite a delicious Syrah from family run Alpha Domus in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Grapes were harvested in several passes to obtain various levels of ripeness, making for a complex and wine with plenty of depth and character. Notes of concentrated blackberries, cherries, and plum fruit fill the palate with bits of vanilla and spice. It has a balanced freshness and ripe tannins leading to a long and intense finish.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
