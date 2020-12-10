Mandi Robertson: Wines of Argentina — Finding success through sustainability

The wine industry in Argentina has truly evolved in recent years. While Malbec and Torrontes may be most famous varieties that are grown, there are some not so new grapes that are also starting to gain some positive attention.
Regions like Salta and Patagonia are finding success with Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc and even an old time local favorite like Criollla are starting to make a comeback.
There seems to be an effort to make wines that are more accessible, vibrant and quality driven while simultaneously taking great care and consideration into sustainable winemaking through various capacities.
There is focus to express a sense of identity, especially in cool climates like Patagonia where Pinot Noir seems to have found great success. There has also been in increase in the production of organic and vegan wine, while making sure that sustainable practices are in place like careful water management, regenerative agriculture, and efficient energy use. These are just a few examples of how Argentina is trying to not only improve quality but also committing to sustainable practices which will have an encouraging and lasting effect on Argentina’s future wine industry.
Argentina is now among the top wine producing and exporting countries in the world, and I have admit that the proof is in the glass. I had the opportunity to taste through my way around the country (in my office of course) and was impressed by the quality and overall value of these wines that are available to us on the Quebec market. Here were a few of my favorites:
Secreto Patagónico Rebel Patagonia
- SAQ: 14307396 $16.05
This is a lovely perfumed wine with gobs of blueberries, blackberries, and cloves. On the palate, the blueberries and red currant really peek through with bits of earth. The tannins are fine grained with a wonderfully fresh acidity. The palate is light and fresh with the slightest bit ok oak impressions on the finish.
Luigi Bosca Grand Pinot Noir La Consulta, 2017
- SAQ: 14531259 $25.95
This wine offers notes of delicious red fruit like dried cherries, raspberries, and cranberries with hints of earth and charcuterie. Fantastic freshness with soft grained tannin that wrap around the palate nicely. The finish focuses on those fresh, yet concentrated red fruit flavours with hints of cinnamon.
DV Catena Tinto Historico Mendoza, 2018
- SAQ:13958365 $19.95
Made with a blend of Malbec, Bonarda and Petit Verdot, this is a delicious silky red expressing notes of blackberries, black cherries, mixed with warm cinnamon spice and dark chocolate. The full bodied palate is rich yet with a fine acidity and tannins. This wine has a lot of depth and complexity – fantastic will chargrilled steak.
Henry Lagarde Malbec Lujan de Cuyo, 2019
- SAQ : 14503039 $19.95
Absolutely stunning Malbec, brimming with a spicy black fruit intensity ; notes blackberries and black cherries, fig and cigar box. Full bodied with lots of power and concentration yet balanced by a fresh acidity and polished tannins. Excellent length on the layered finish. Excellent quality to price ratio.
Santa Julia El Burro, 2019
- SAQ: 14529693 $21.95
This beautiful Malbec has plenty of character and grace, with notes of blueberries, plums, light red perfumed fruit with hints of bubblegum. There is softness and spice with a bright acidity and soft knit tannins. Pleasant finish with hints of cigar box and red cherries.
Bodega Piedra Negra Arrayo Grande Pinot Gris Reserva Los Chacayes
- SAQ:14494478 $18.00
This is an easy drinking, quaffable and delicious Pinot Gris that has notes of yellow apple, pear, citrus and white flowers. The palate is light with a touch a plumpness and bursting with a super fresh acidity. Vivacious with great texture and a nice clean finish. Great wine for the price. Stock up.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
Facebook: @mandiwineside
Instagram: @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
