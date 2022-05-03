Mandi Robertson: Wines for Mom’s special day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and one way to show your appreciation and love for the moms in your lives, is to gift her a fabulous bottle of wine. Here are top wine picks for Mother’s Day:
Rosé all day
Who can say no to rosé? Whether it’s still or sparkling, a beautiful bottle of rosé wine is always the right choice on Mother’s Day.
Bodegas Volver Actea 2021
SAQ:14396659, $11.90 — This is bursting with citrus, strawberries, and melon seasoned with floral and mineral notes all leading to a crisp, dry palate and a fruity finish. One of my all-time fav’s. Such a great price too.
Frescobaldi Alie Rosé, 2021
SAQ: 1368714, $24.20 — Crunchy pomegranate, strawberries, and hints of raspberries fill the palate with attractive spice and floral notes. The palate is light and has a mouth-wateringly refreshing zing that certainly makes this a wine perfect as an aperitif or with a seafood platter lunch. Scrumptious!
Lanson Le Rosé Brut Champagne
SAQ:11588639, $70.25 — It’s not Mother’s Day without Champagne and this rosé from Lanson is top notch quality. It’s so charming and delicate with notes of soft strawberries and cream, cherry pie, and almond paste with a creamy texture and a fabulous underlying acidity. The long-lasting finish gives notes of violets, spice, and hints of salinity. Irresistible!
Whimsical whites for brunch
It can be a bit tricky when choosing white wine for midday celebrations, but these wines are sure to please the palate for a wide range of brunch options with Mom.
Stags Leap Chardonnay Napa Valley, 2020
SAQ: 747444, $37.25 — This has fragrant Asian pear, peach, citrus, and sweet cream. The palate is ripe, round yet with balanced freshness and is packed with flavour, taking on almond paste and salted honey on the long, refreshing finish. Perfection!
Nautilus Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, 2021
SAQ: 13450203, $22.05 — There is nothing better than crisp, citrusy Sauv Blanc from New Zealand, especially if your brunch includes lots of veggie dishes. A fresh and zesty wine bursting with lemon-lime fruit, passion fruit, and fresh cut grass nuances. Incredible acidity with a bright, fruity finish.
Masi Fresco di Masi, 2021
SAQ:14914233, $19.95 — This is a fantastic blend of Garganega, Chardonnay, and Pinot Grigio that also happens to be organic AND vegan! A very fresh style with notes of citrus, pineapple, salted pear, and flowers. It’s very delicate and bursting with fresh fruit. Amazing quality for the price.
For fans of the reds
If Mom is a fan of red wines, these approachable and delicious examples are great for opening up for a dinner celebration!
Lupi Reali Montepulciano d’Abruzzo
SAQ: 13876191, $11.85 — Hands down, one of my favourite go-to wines at the SAQ with blackberry fruit, cherries, that’s complimented by spice and earthy notes. There is a balanced freshness and very persistent finish. A pleasing wine from start to finish. I absolutely adore the expression of this 100 per cent Montepulciano year after year.
Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz / Cabernet
SAQ: 285544, $17.20 — This consistently delicious and quality-driven wine from Penfolds is one of my favourite wines to open for important celebrations – especially for Mother’s Day. The sweet like bramble fruit, herbaceous tones, and dark chocolate impressions fill the palate in a soft and seductive way. The polished tannins and refreshing acidity bring energy and warmth on the long finish.
Torres Celeste Ribera Del Duero Crianza
SAQ: 11741285, $22.05 — A classic, delicious, and reliable wine that has a multilayered palate and tons of character. It’s packed with blackberries, cassis, herbs, and graphite. A graceful wine that combines weight and juiciness with elegant tannins and balanced acidity.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
