Mandi Robertson: Wine Recommendations for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us so now is the time to start shopping for that perfect gift for those you love. Wine is always my go-to present when you’re just not sure about what to gift someone. And whether you are celebrating by having a romantic meal, or a get-together with the girls for a Galentine’s Day brunch, the following wines would be ideal to include in your special V-Day plans.
Raventos i Blanc Blanc de Blancs Conca del Riu Anoia, 2018
- SAQ: 12097946, $24.70
This wine comes from the DO Conca del Riu Anoia, and is a vintage sparkling wine made from Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada grapes and aged for a minimum of 18 months. Crisp, clean, remarkably delicious, this top-quality sparkling wine from Spain is very terroir driven, with an elegant and charming style — fantastic fruit concentration; pear, apple, and citrus notes appear with a wonderful saline finish. The playful bubbles are delicate, yet the sparkling wine is so smooth and refreshing. Superb.
Champagne Jacquart Mosaïque Brut
- SAQ: 12034216, $48.75
An affordable and delicious Champagne that is showing lots of white fruit like citrus, apple, and pear with pretty white flowers. Persistent bubbles with a nice line of refreshing acidity and delicious notes of almond paste makes this Champagne a winner and ready to drink! This is a blend of 40 per cent Chardonnay, 35 per cent Pinot Noir, and 25 per cent Pinot Meunier. Refreshing, saline, and persistent finish.
Weingut Jurtschitsch Grüve, 2020
- SAQ: 13679884, $25.05
Grüner Vetliner in all its glory – super refreshing and appetizing wine that is consistently delicious year after year – notes crunchy citrus, lemongrass, and white flowers with that famous white pepper characteristic from the grape is sunshine in a glass. A crisp, clean, and mineral-driven wine that soon become your favourite too.
Olivier Rivière Rayos Uva Rioja, 2020
- SAQ: 13076071, $20.50
Charming, red and blackberry fruit on the palate with wisps of herbs and sweet spice in the background. It has great length with an edgy and earthy charm – juicy and fresh finish. This is a blend of 50 per cent Tempranillo, 20 per cent Graciano, and 20 per cent Grenache. Fermentation was with partial whole clusters and natural yeasts. This is absolutely delicious, a wine that is great quality for price.
Christophe Pacalet Fleurie Les Labourons, 2020
- SAQ: 14296851, $31.25
An outstanding wine from one of my favourite winemakers, Christophe Pacalet in Beaujolais. An elegant and truly appealing wine with a lovely perfumed nose of red cherries and strawberry fruit and attractive spice. It’s soft and juicy on the palate with a satisfying depth balanced by silky tannins and perfect freshness. A layered and long finish, just beautiful.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
