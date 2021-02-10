With Valentine’s only days away, it’s a good time to start thinking about how to celebrate the love of your partner or friends, and there’s no better way to do that than with a delicious bottle of wine. This year we have the unique opportunity to create a romantic dinner at home, so there’s no need to stress about booking a reservation or sitting in an overcrowded restaurant. Whether it’s through take out or curating a carefully thought out home cooked meal, here are a few tips to help you organize a delicious and romantic dinner paired with wine.
When it comes to pairing food and wine, it’s good idea to try and match the flavour intensity. If you are having red meat or even pork, a red wine is the way to go. Reds also tend to work nicely with any dessert that has chocolate.
If white wine is more your preference, delicate whites will need to match foods that won’t overpower the flavour. Poultry, fish or even pasta in a white sauce would work brilliantly together. Of course there are always exceptions, but follow your instincts and most importantly trust your taste.
Either way, you’ll surely set the mood this year with any of these delicious wine recommendations.
Quail’s Gate Chasselas/Pinot Blanc/ Pinot Gris, 2019
SAQ: 12133978, $19.95 — With gobs of citrus and citrus and floral, this white is the perfect starter to any meal. The bright orchard fruit and refined acidity is super refreshing with just a kiss of sweetness. Incredibly easy to drink and a great price, too.
Catena Zapata Altaland White Clay Lujan de Cuyo, 2018
SAQ: 14564691, $19.45 — Luján de Cuyo is well known for its rich clay soils hence the name of the wine. Beautifully aromatic, this blend of Semillon and Chenin Blanc is bursting with citrus, peach and candied lemon. The palate is round with an excellent acidity and freshness. The dry and salty finish is pleasant and lingers on the palate long after the sip is gone.
Podere Sapaio Volpolo Bolgheri, 2018
SAQ:12488605, $29.60 — With a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot, this wine is everything you would expect Bolgheri to be; soft blackberry, black cherry and plum fruit with cedar and vanilla bean running through. The fruit is big, bold, and balanced with fresh acidity and supple tannins. Generous and delicious length focusing on bramble, spicy fruit and a hint of herbs. The alcohol is a little high, but so well made you hardly notice.
Cerro Añon Rioja Reserva, 2015
SAQ:14479905, $20.65 — Tempranillo dominated, this Spanish delight is great value with blackberry fruit, cassis and red cherries. The fine oak and cocoa notes are rich yet very refreshing and the soft tannins wrap around the palate nicely. The persistent finish goes back to that red, perfumed fruit with hints of spice.
Pendulum Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley, 2018
SAQ: 14017735, $30.75 — One of my personal favorites coming out of Washington state, this wine is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Petit Verdot which creates this elegant and seductive red that will win you over in a second. Rich blackberry, black cherry and plum fruit softly wraps around the palate and has an excellent presence. The acidity is nicely balanced. The tannins are soft and supple, with the oak being well integrated. Simply put, this is an incredibly well made and balanced wine that is oozing with elegance and finesse.
If you’re looking for something different to do this Valentine’s Day, why not try a Virtual Food and Wine Event being held on Saturday, Feb. 13. Wine and gorgeous grazing boxes can be delivered right to your door. Animated by moi, Mandi Robertson, all you need to do it log on, sit back, and sip your way through Spain in this unique culinary event. For more info head to www.awalkonthewineside.ca/events/
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 “Weekends with Ken”, and Global News Morning. Facebook: @mandiwineside / Instagram: @mandiwineside / www.awalkonthewineside.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.