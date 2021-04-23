Mandi Robertson: Wine Holidays – It’s a Thing!

It goes without saying that we don’t need an excuse to pour ourselves a nice glass of wine, but it can’t hurt to know that in any given month, there are a handful of ‘wine holidays’ where we show our support, love, and affection for a particular wine grape or wine region, by buying a bottle of that given wine.
The month of April seems to be flooding with wine holidays so why not partake in these fun events while we wait for better, warmer, more social days to come. It also gives us an opportunity to learn a little more about where these wines originate, how they are made, and what’s available to us here in Quebec.
Here are a few fun wine celebrations that are happening in the month of April, along with a few wine recommendations to go along with it.
California Wine Month
There are so many beautiful and diverse wines coming from California it can be difficult to fit it into one category or style. The fact that the state has such complex microclimates, and a plethora of different grape varieties, there is a huge selection available to consumers.
For the month of April, Wines of California is showcasing not only its diversity but also its commitment to sustainability. Through sustainable wine growing practices, they take special care when it comes to the soil, air, and water. Some examples include having sheep to control weeds and pests, using cover crops and drip irrigation to conserve water, and taking careful measures when it comes to composting and recycling.
These days there is huge demand for wines that are certified either sustainable, organic or biodynamic and California is one of the world’s leading wine regions when it comes to these practices. Here are a few fantastic wine recommendations that fall under one or all of these categories.
J. Lohr Seven Oaks Paso Robles
- SAQ: 313825, $23.95
Black cherries, plum, and hints of blueberry are at the forefront of the wine with bits of cedar and vanilla woven in between. Balanced acidity and soft tannins make this wine so easy to drink.
Birichino Malvasia, 2019
- SAQ: 11073512, $20.45
Incredibly generous nose with notes of jasmine, elderflower, pear and lemongrass. Plump yet super fresh. It has the impression of being sweet, but it contains less than 2g of sugar/litre.
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Vintners Reserve
- SAQ:13298379, $18.85
A Californian Chardonnay that simply hits the spot. This is bursting with notes of pineapple, pear, and citrus with balanced acidity and fine structure. The impression of salted caramel is present from start to finish. This is a great wine to enjoy with crab cakes!
Wines that are Earth Day Friendly April 22
Staying with the theme of being environmentally friendly, Earth day is coming up and in honor of that here are a few wines that are environmentally friendly when it comes to their packaging and one that helps animal species in their local environment.
Many consumers and producers are starting to become more mindful when it comes to the packaging of their products and the same holds true for wine. The following wines are in a format that offer an eco-friendly option as these plastic pouches require significantly less energy to produce than glass. As a bonus, the pouch format offers four times the amount of liquid compared to a standard glass bottle. Additionally, there’s no cause for concern when it comes to the longevity of the wine once opened because the air tight seal between the tap and the bag means that it can be stored for weeks without the taste being affected. Trust me – I’ve tested it myself!
J.P. Chenet Languedoc Cabernet / Syrah
- SAQ: 14684600, $19.75
A robust and powerful red with notes of cherries, strawberries and blackberries. There is an excellent fruit concentration with warm spice and vanilla. This is the perfect wine to have for any camping trips that have burgers and steak included in the menu.
Calvet Rosé, 2020
- SAQ : 14686621, $17.10
I think I have found my new go-to rosé for the summer. This dry wine has LOADS of fruit and floral notes like strawberries, cranberries, ripe melon and bits of warm spice. The acidity is balanced and super refreshing on the palate with quite a persistent and pleasant finish. Very impressed with the quality given the price. Dangerously drinkable.
Here is another wine that keeps not only the environment in mind, but also a certain animal species also. The project is named after the Apennine wolf, an indigenous wolf living in Abruzzo National Parks. LUPI REALI means “Royal Wolves”. In the past, this native wolf was at risk of extinction because of hunting. In the 1980s, there were less than 100 wolves remaining in the entire country! Because of this, in Abruzzo, a repopulation program was started to help protect the wolves and other endangered species. This organic and vegan wine also happens to be incredibly delicious and super affordable.
Lupi Reali Montepulciano d’Abbruzzo
- SAQ :13876191, $11.70
Layers of blackberry, black cherry and plum reveal themselves one by one with appetizing spice and dark chocolate notes playing around on the palate. A fine line of acidity, soft tannins and earthy spice all harmoniously come together on this vegan wine. What a beauty for just under $12 bucks.
April 17 — World Malbec Day
Malbec is one of those delicious grape varieties that people cannot help but fall in love with. Malbec is indigenous to France but the grape was brought to Argentina by missionaries and was planted there in the 16th century. It immediately found its second home and today Malbec is one of Argentina’s most popular and beloved black grape varieties. Cuttings of Malbec taken in France arrived in Argentina before phylloxera devastated the vineyards in France contributing to a diversity of high quality planting material. In general Malbec clones in Argentina have been found to have smaller berries and bunches with softer tannins than Malbec in France.
Trapiche Malbec Réserve Mendoza
- SAQ: 430611, $13.65
Red fruit on the nose that leads to black fruit on the palate. Concentrated notes of blackberry, blueberry and plum are showing beautifully here with hints of spice and mocha. A bold and beautiful wine with loads of acidity and soft tannins. Harmonious wine with a lift of acid just on the finish.
Catena Zapata Malbec Mendoza, 2018
- SAQ: 478727, $21.90
A pretty wine with lots of body and intense black and red fruit. Strawberries, blackberries and blackcurrant with creamy, soft tannin and a refreshing acidity. The long and confident finish is very much on black fruit and spice. This would pair nicely with a BBQ ribs and French fries. Great quality for price ratio also.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
