Mandi Robertson: Weekday Wines under $15

Lately I have been finding myself opening up a bottle of wine mid-way through the week. It’s not often that happens, but sometimes I just enjoy a glass at the end of the work day and sip on a little something while I cook dinner. When it comes to a weekday wine, I reach for easy-going and approachable wines that are youthful and ready to drink. No need to overthink it or attempt the perfect food and wine pairing – simply crack open something that can complement the main ingredients of the dish and you’ll be all set.
The following wines are, in my opinion, the perfect wines to enjoy at the end of a long day. They are delicious, gratifying, and affordable. What can be better than that?
Poças Coroa d’Ouro White, 2019
- SAQ: 412338, $12.65
This quaffable wine is made up of a blend of four types of Portuguese grape varieties, bringing together notes of grapefruit, lime, melon and ripe pear. The acidity is zesty and refreshing, and the finish is bright with a lip smacking salinity.
Poças Coroa d’Ouro Red
- SAQ: 743252, $13.95
This wine also has a blend of four different native varieties, having notes of red plum, red cherries, and bits of blackberries with hints of sweet spice. The wine has depth, excellent freshness and a juicy finish. This is the perfect wine for any day of the week with or without food!
Mapu Reserva White Valle del Maule
- Baron Philippe de Rothschild
- SAQ: 14250203, $14.00
100 per cent Chardonnay, this is sunshine in a glass! Brimming with pear, melon, and ripe pineapple, the fruit sits nicely on the round palate while maintaining a balanced acidity. Lots of tropical notes as well as floral nuances which go together beautifully. Great price too!
Mapu Cabernet Sauvignon/Carmenere Red
- Baron Philippe de Rothschild
- SAQ: 10530283, $10.15
Lots of blackberry, black cherry fruit with some herbaceous and coffee notes woven in between. It has a satisfying acidity with good tannin structure and finish. No need to decant or aerate – simply open, pour yourself a glass and enjoy!
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
Facebook: @mandiwineside
Instagram: @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
