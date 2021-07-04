Mandi Robertson: Vin-Venture to Chablis

I’ve always believed that wine has been a means of travelling to a region or country through taste, and that the notion of terroir (how a wine region’s climate and terrain affect the taste of wine) can be best understood through the wines of Chablis. It’s crystalline purity, brightness, complexity and distinctive ability to express a sense of place is like nowhere else.
The AOC’s of Petit Chablis and Chablis have always been the sweet spot for me because they’re capable of delivering classic style, taste, and pleasure. It’s an affordable luxury that’s just waiting to be rediscovered, so allow me to take your palate on a vin-venture to the stunning region of Chablis.
The relationship between grape, soil and taste
Chablis is the name of the town and the appellation in the northern most part of Bourgogne, about 110 km northwest of Dijon. Because of its cool climate location, the early ripening white grape variety Chardonnay is not only best suited for these conditions, it’s the only grape variety permitted in Chablis wines.
Chablis is the purest expression of Chardonnay that one can experience. Thanks to its exceptional potential for quality, excellent fruit concentration and fresh acidity, this grape variety will always reveal the truth about where it grows because there is a unique relationship between the soil of Chablis and its influence on taste.
There are two main types of soil that are in and around Chablis; Portlandian and Kimmeridgian. Kimmeridgian soil is the geological stage dating from around 150 million years ago and will contain gray marls in the subsoil and alternate with limestone beds that are very rich in small oyster fossils. It’s from this particular subsoil that the wines of Chablis draw their typicity, purity, finesse and mineral impressions. Portlandian soil is more recent than Kimmeridgian and is often found on the plateau areas. It’s made of harder limestone, containing more marl and without any fossils. It produces wines with more fruity and floral characteristics and less minerality. They also differ according to their sea level.
During the Kimmeridgian era, the sea level was lower and the products of land erosion, such as clay, mixed easily with carbonate deposits. This explains the formation of marls and the presence of oyster fossils because oysters do not like deep water. On the other hand, during the Portlandian era, the sea level was higher and the effects of the land erosion are less of a factor.
The Chablis appellations
Like most wine regions around the world, Chablis has a cherished hierarchy that is based on the quality of the land, soil, aspect, and elevation. The vineyards that face south, southeast, or southwest will experience better sun exposure and grow more concentrated fruit compared to areas with more north facing sites. There are four AOC’s (appellation d’origine contrôlée) in Chablis and they are as follows:
Petit Chablis AOC
The wines of Petit Chablis have vines that are growing in Portlandian soil, with more of a northerly aspect as well as being located on the plateau or on the top of slopes. These attractive wines will be best consumed in its youth since as they are lighter in body and give lots of green apple, citrus, and floral notes with less minerality and less potential to age. They are incredibly to drink, approachable and accessible. There is fantastic value to be had here, so this is the best place to start when discovering the wines of Chablis.
Chablis AOC
Chablis AOC will have mainly Kimmeridgian soil, and will have mixed aspects with vineyards tend to be located on the gentler slopes. They will also have excellent quality for price ratio, showing incredible flare and elegance in their youth.
Chablis Premier Cru AOC
There are 40 named vineyards for Chablis Premier Cru and predominately face south or southeast on slopes of hills containing Kimmeridgian soil. In Bourgogne, the notion of “Climat” is a typical word that essentially designates a carefully delimited vineyard, named for centuries, which has its own history and benefits from particular geological and climatic conditions. In Chablis, there are 47 Climats (vineyards) that can appear on a label. There are 40 for Chablis Premier Cru and 7 for Chablis Grand Cru. To learn more about the notion of Climat in Bourgogne and Chablis, see below.
Chablis Premier Cru wines are powerful, acid driven, and have lots of flinty, mineral or chalky character in the wine. They have potential to age given its excellent acidic backbone and structure.
Chablis Grand Cru AOC
The Chablis Grand Cru wines are all located on the right bank of the River Serein on Kimmeridgian soil. These south facing slopes promote ripening and the wines have fantastic concentration and capacity to age. The seven named vineyards for Chablis Grand Cru are: Blanchots, Bougros, Les Clos, Grenouilles, Presuses, Valmur and Vaudésir.
The Gems that are Petit Chablis and Chablis
It’s important to say that even though these wines might have a junior position on the hierarchy scale doesn’t mean poor quality. In fact, it’s just the opposite. The simple fact that the wines are classified as Chablis provides it with rock star status and they are celebrated because of those classic notes of citrus, salt, and flowers with brightness and lean texture. These wines are layered, dynamic and astoundingly terroir driven.
These wines are also more approachable in their youth and ready to drink 1-4 years after release, while the other AOC’s of Chablis need a little more development to become less austere. Sometimes we don’t want to wait years to enjoy a wine – with Petit Chablis and Chablis we can indulge in its attractive flavour and quality pretty much straight away. They’re fashionable and quality driven wines with incredible elegance, purity, and refinement while still being affordable.
Chablis has a rich history and passion for producing exceptional wines that’s fit for every occasion so why not take your palate on a journey with any of the following recommendations, all available at various SAQ outlets across Quebec.
Wine Recommendations
Petit Chablis 2018, Isabelle & Denis Pommier
- SAQ: 13386176, $28.50
This estate was founded in 1990, and they bottled their first wines in 1994. They now have 16 hectares of land which are all farmed organically. The red lady bug on their bright yellow label signifies this commitment. This is a classic Petit Chablis as it has notes of citrus, green apple and slight floral notes with a very bright acidity and lip smacking fresh finish. This would be perfect pairing with boiled lobster.
Petit Chablis Vieilles Vignes 2019, Dampt Frères
- SAQ: 13657677, $23.30
A rewarding wine that conjures up the taste of Chablis having a lemony acidity, hints of lemongrass and warm earth. This is a precise, energetic, and linear wine and the perfect accompaniment to many salads garnished with goat cheese.
Chablis Réserve De Montaigu 2019, J. Moreau & Fils
- SAQ:14043474, $24.95
Red and green apple, tangy citrus and tea leaf and are expressed here with a wonderful freshness and nice lick of minerality. It’s an engaging, complex style that would work swimmingly with a pan seared Gaspésien halibut with lemon butter sauce.
Chablis La Sereine 2018, La Chablisienne
- SAQ: 565598, $24.05
Fantastic value here as the wine is incredibly expressive and approachable. It has an inviting, textured palate of green apple, pear, and cream with a very bright acidity and an intense saline finish. This wine has so much character and is super food-friendly. Have this alongside seared scallops and creamy risotto.
Chablis Vigne de la Reine 2019, Château de Maligny
- SAQ: 560763, $25.85
Here is wine with excellent purity giving notes of almond paste, vivid citrus and white fleshed fruit with distinctive mineral notes on the finish. Some of that Kimmeridgian terroir shines through here – such an acid driven and utterly delicious example of a Chablis wine. Pair this wine with a vast array of sushi and sashimi, and you can’t go wrong.
For more information on Chablis please head to www.chablis-wines.com
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
