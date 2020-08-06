The topic of natural wine can be extremely controversial, where there seems to be a great divide between those who have an affinity to this style of wine, and those who are fiercely appalled by it. Despite this, the past few years the natural wine scene has been growing in popularity and suddenly these wines are popping up at restaurants, wine bars, and now at the SAQ there have never been so many options for natural wines. Although the number of natural wine fanatics is growing, there still lies a few criticisms, and misunderstandings about this style of wine.
What is Natural Wine?
At its base, natural wines consist of grapes that are farmed organically/bio-dynamically, harvested manually, and fermented with natural yeasts that contain no additives. The wine does not go through fining or filtering, and they have little to no added sulfur before bottling.
The use or non-use of sulphur seems to be the most controversial amongst producers. Adding sulphur does takes away some identity of the wine, but at the same time stabilizes it and prevents spoilage. It’s an antioxidant. Without added sulphur, the wine can lead to inconsistent results. Natural wines tend to have a higher risk of spoilage than conventional wines that contain a lot of sulphur. While all this unpredictability may be exciting to some natural wine fanatics, this does not sit well with all consumers.
It’s important to remember that wine is an agricultural product that can be industrially made, even if it’s an organic wine. While there is nothing necessarily wrong with that, we just shouldn’t be misinformed and believe that just because a wine is certified as organic, means it’s ‘better’ for us compared to non-organic wine. There can be an awful lot of ‘stuff’ in conventional wine, even if it’s certified organic. As many as 60 different additives can be permitted in wines that are not legally required to be placed on labels. Many people love natural wine for that very thing it lacks – additives. With careful viticultural practices and winemaking techniques, natural wine producers intervene as little as possible to make wines that express as much of their original identity as possible. Depending on your values, this may or may not influence your wine buying choices.
On a more personal note, I can appreciate a glass of natural wine as much as any other style of wine out there. I’m not bothered about whether or not a wine is organic, bio-dynamic, natural or made with copious amounts of sulfur and oak. What’s important to me is the pleasure I get from wine while simultaneously analyzing and appreciating its expression.
Whether viticulture, or personal beliefs on part of the producer, natural wines have a range of different expressions where no one style or result can precisely fit into the category. Natural wines can vary from bottle to bottle even if it is the same wine, from the same vintage, from the same producer. They can be cloudy. They can have an odd tang and sometimes taste like cider or vinegar. They may also lack typicity of grape varietal. They can be a bit fizzy – carbon dioxide is a natural by-product of fermentation, and this fizz is undesirable in conventional wines so it gets removed. Natural wine producers embrace it as part of the wine’s experience. They also can be quite ‘normal’ in style and be incredibly refreshing and express their terroir and beauty effortlessly.
The only way to discover if natural wines are for you is try them! Open a bottle with friends, taste and discuss. What do you notice about these wines? Are they any different or similar to examples you are used to drinking? What do you like about them? Dislike? Inevitably, when you start tasting and truly analyze wine you start to gain a better understanding of your own palate. So when it comes to natural wine, you’ll learn for yourself what you like about it and what you don’t. You may tend to gravitate towards a certain region, producer, or even the importing wine agency here in Quebec.
Just keep in mind that no matter what you drink - you should always trust your taste. When ordering or buying any wine, natural or not, have confidence in what you chose and if you don’t like what you have in your glass after a sip or two you can to return it. I have found that my personal preference for natural wines are those that are on the less ‘funky’ side of the spectrum – wines that have lots of clarity, and pristine fruit with balanced acidity and a persistent, fine finish. If you’re looking to give natural wines a shot, the recommendations below are great for anyone who is curious and looking to introduce themselves into the natural wine scene.
Please keep a close eye to the ‘New Arrivals’ at the SAQ for a special on natural wines coming soon. There are presale opportunities on their website from September 3rd to the 17th, and in stores – September 17th.
1. Vignoble Rêveur Artisan, 2018
- SAQ : 13885485 $31.00
Vignoble du Rêveur was established in 2013 by Mathieu Diess, with only 7 hectares to play with. The parcels are certified organic and this wine is a blend of 50% of Gewurztraminer, 50% Pinot Gris. Grapes are fermented with indigenous yeasts, with a long maceration on skins and without any additional sulphur at bottling. With a stunning label, the wine is equally complex. There are notes of citrus, papaya, orange peel and lychee. It is a very perfumed wine with hints of spice and floral impressions. It has a wonderfully high acidity, with a little touch of tannin coming from that skin contact with the grapes. Balanced, soft and elegant the Artisan has an intense fruity finish that lasts very long on the palate. Amazing.
2. Marco de Bartoli Lucido, 2018
- SAQ :12640603 $22.10
This wine is made with 100% Cattarratto – a white grape that is classically grown in beautiful Sicily. Cattaratto is the second most planted variety in Itlay and the most planted in Sicily. The grapes were cooled, whole cluster pressed and then fermented with natural yeasts. The wine is aged on its fine lees for about 7 months before being bottled with a smallest amount of sulphur. A very fresh and vibrant wine, it has plenty of intense citrus fruit with apple and a touch of honey. The palate is plump and round, with mineral and floral notes, yet has a fierce and refreshing backbone of acidity. The finish on salty, apple and citrus notes. Such a brilliant wine, with excellent drinkability.
3. Meinklang Pinot Gris Graupert, 2019
- SAQ :13442916 $33.75
‘Graupert’ means unkempt in the local dialect of this Austrian producer in Burgenland. This 100% Pinot Gris had been macerated on skins for about 2 weeks and fermented with indigenous yeasts. There is a tiny bit of fizz in the wine, and it’s a bit cloudy due to the wine being unfiltered. No additives, no added sulpur at bottling. The wine is bursting with citrus, orange zest, and apricot with an attractive savoury nuttiness with an excellent streak of salinity. The wine is balanced with a bright acidity and finishes with a nice impression of floral and herbaceous notes. Quite a fun and delightful wine!
4. Domaine Thymiopoulos Xinomavro Nature Naoussa, 2018
- SAQ : 13988100 $26.30
In Greek, ‘xinomavro’ translates to acid black, which is exactly what this wine is displaying : loads of juicy blackberry, black cherry and strawberry fruit with an excellent and refreshing hit of acidity. There are earthy and spicy undertones with supple tannins leading to a pleasant finish that is very much on red fruit. This is 100% old vine Xinomavro coming from Northern Greece in Naoussa. There is a 30 day maceration period and fermentation with indigenous yeasts. No filtration, no added sulphur. This is a lighter style of Xinomavro, having so much elegance with a rustic edge.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
