Mandi Robertson: Treasures from Spain – Spanish wine recommendations under $25

Wines from Spain can be incredibly diverse depending on the region it comes from and the grape variety used. Spanish producers can make bold and beautiful reds from Grenache and Tempranillo, or fruity and fresh whites from Macabeo or Áiren.
Cava is the shining star of Penedès, a sparkling wine made in the same method as Champagne undergoing a secondary fermentation in the bottle, but using different grape varieties indigenous to the region. There’s a lot of value to be found if you know where to look and this week I have some excellent choices that are not only delicious and affordable — but also somewhat unique.
Edetaria Via Terra Alta 2018
- SAQ: 13803021, $18.00
The largest red grape varieties planted in Spain are Tempranillo and Bobal, with Garnacha (aka Grenache) coming in at a close third. When yields are low, it can make powerful and heart-warming wines that deliver luscious red fruit flavours with lots of spice and tannin, and it also has great potential for aging. At the same time, many wines are quite approachable in their youth and incredibly food friendly like this red from Edetaria.
This wine is bursting with black cherries, plum, and blackberry fruit as well as dark chocolate, spice and vanilla. The medium bodied palate is round and supple, balanced with a refreshing acidity and spicy, earthy tannins. The wine is very well structured where all the fruit, acid and tannin are well in balance. A lovely mineral and fruit driven finish that lasts long on the palate. This is screaming for a grilled steak and veggies.
Juan Gil Moscatel 2019
- SAQ: 12560638, $17.25
This wine is coming from Jumilla, where the climate has super-hot summers and cold winters. The dominant black grape variety that grows here is Monastrell, which makes seductive and full bodied reds with lots of ripeness and power. However, there is a small amount of white made here and the Juan Gil Moscatel is a perfect example of how delicious whites can be made in this region having wonderful intensity and freshness.
This wine is made with 100% Muscat, grown on chalky soils where vines are at a high elevation of about 700m in altitude. This accounts for the fresh and mineral driven characteristics of the wine. It’s super light and crisp, having notes of zesty citrus fruit, melon, peach and drips of honey and floral tones. The palate is light but with excellent fruit intensity against the high acidity and having an exceptionally fun fruity finish. A great find – available online or at various SAQ outlets.
Juvé y Camps Brut Cava
- SAQ :12276848, $23.40
The typical, local grapes for Cava usually include the Macabeo, Xarel-lo and Parellada, which are all white varieties. Finding a Cava made out of 100% Pinot Noir grapes is not necessarily a difficult task, finding one that is appealing, elegant and delicious might be. I have saved you a bit of work here because this example from Juvé y Camps is outstanding. To begin, the colour of this Cava is quite something – a dark, cherry red hue that lets you know the wine will be powerful even before it hits the palate. There are intense red fruit flavours of raspberries, cherries, and almost a strawberry jam type flavor. It does have about 10g/L of residual sugar, which plays nicely given the high acidity of the wine. The bubbles are long lasting and playful leading to a spicy and fruity finish. This wine has a lot of personality and depth – definitely a bolder style of Cava with infinite freshness, and I absolutely love it!
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
Facebook: @mandiwineside
Instagram: @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
