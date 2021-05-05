Finding that perfect gift for Mom on Mother’s Day can be tricky, but if she is someone who appreciates a nice glass of wine, allow me to recommend a few thoughtful bottles that will surely please that special Mom in your life. No matter if she is grandmother, auntie, godmother or even a dog-mom, a bottle of wine can be a kind gift to celebrate the hard work, love, and devotion she gives her family every single day.
Planeta Sicilia, 2020
SAQ:12818361, $16.95 — Bursting with berry fruit like strawberries and red cherry, hints of honeydew melon; Such a lively and appetizing wine with plenty fruit and freshness. The perfect rosé for a strawberry and spinach salad. This is a blend of 50 per cent Nero d’Avola and 50 per cent Syrah, from Sicily.
Le Loup Blanc Le Régal, 2020
SAQ: 12883429, $20.35 — Co-owned by restaurateur Alain Rochard, this is an incredibly delicious rosé from the South of France has strawberry and raspberry notes and bits of spice with undertones of peony. It has a slightly plump mouthfeel yet with a very bright acidity fruit forward finish. Year after year the consistent quality of this Grenache dominated wine is a favourite among Quebecers.
Benjamin Bridge NV
SAQ: 13593239, $29.95 — This wine from Nova Scotia is so fruit forward and floral it is sure to put a smile on mom’s face after one sip. Lots of citrus notes like lemon-lime and grapefruit with wisps of pear and apricot. It has very bright and appetizing acidity to balance the concentrated fruit. The very floral and mineral finish is absolutely delicious and begs for another sip. The perfect wine to celebrate over brunch.
Jean-François Mérieau Touraine L’Arpent des Vaudons, 2019
SAQ:12564233, $20.20 — Where are my Sauvignon Blanc loves at? This gorgeous wine from Touraine is sure to please anyone who is a fan of the Loire. Candied lemon, lime, grapefruit with tons of passionfruit and white floral notes are bursting out of the glass, and the palate is just as pretty. The wine has excellent freshness and great structure. The persistent finish is focused on mineral and floral notes. Excellent value here. This would be amazing with scallop ceviche and chive oil.
Morgadio Da Torre Alvarinho, 2019
SAQ: 13212441, $20.00 — A pure, bright, and complex wine of the Alvarinho grape variety, this gorgeous example from Vinho Verde is brimming with notes of lemon zest, yellow apple, honeydew and hints of nectarine. There is a round mid palate impression that is balanced with excellent freshness and minerality. The finish is long and layered which each flavor revealing themselves one by one. This would be great to have with crab cakes topped with crème fraiche and tarragon.
En Vert Monastrell Jumilla, 2019
SAQ:14651154, $15.95 — This is a great wine to have with beef or Portobello mushroom burgers this Mother’s Day. This wine has weightless intensity and layers of flavour, both fruity and savoury. Notes of blackberries and black cherries with bits of dried herbs and tons of earthiness. It has a fresh acidity with grippy tannins and enjoyable finish. Great quality given the price — and the label is cute, too.
Terre Rouge Syrah Les Côtes de l’Ouest Californie, 2015
SAQ: 897124, $28.15 — Another stellar wine from Bill Easton, this Syrah is brimming with violets and herbs, black cherry cinnamon and spice with a hint of smokiness. It has depth and substance but it does not lack freshness. The tannins are ripe with good grip; the acidity is fresh and in great balance with the fruit.
Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant Central Coast, 2018
SAQ: 146022889, $26.35 — Blackberry, black cherry, and plum, with beautiful notes of spice and violet are present in the wine while maintaining a wonderful freshness and complex, grippy tannins. The long finish reveals bits of earth, dark chocolate, and vanilla. Beautifully made red blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. Visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
