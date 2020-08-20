Mandi Robertson: The Versatility of Riesling — There’s a Style for Everyone

Riesling is one of the most classic and highly regarded grape varieties there is. It’s a chameleon of sorts, given its ability to change its terroir expression depending where it’s grown while simultaneously holding on to its unmistakeable and charming character. Riesling comes in so many different styles: using a variety of techniques, they can be made bone dry, semi-sweet, lusciously sweet, or even as a sparkling wine- AKA Sekt. Because there is a whole spectrum of sugar levels when it comes to Riesling, it lends itself well to a plethora of different food pairings! A nice sparkling Sekt would be lovely as an appertif. A steely, mineral, bone dry Riesling would compliment a fish dish with lots of citrus. An off-dry Riesling with a bit of sugar would be fantastic to have with spicy Asian cuisine, as the sugar counters the heat while the spiciness makes the wine taste less sweet. And of course, a lusciously sweet Riesling would make a perfect accompaniment to dessert – especially a cheese platter.
Besides being famously grown in Germany, Riesling loves cool climates and pristine examples can be found in Niagara, Alsace, Austria, Clare and Eden Valley in Australia and even some regions of Italy. This grape is very dynamic in this sense because the grape can give different expressions depending on where its grown.
Riesling also has incredible ageing potential given its acidity. Youthful Rieslings will have predominately primary fruit flavours like citrus, apple, or apricot with some minerality and hints of petrol notes. However with time, the wine increases in complexity where the fruit subsides and is replaced with more honey, candied lemon, warm spice and nuttiness with long length and intensity.
I’m a diehard fan of Riesling and depending on my mood or what dish I will be making, there’s always a bottle that I can rely on to create a perfect pairing. Given the array of different sweetness levels and its terroir revealing styles, I truly believe there’s a Riesling out there to suit everyone’s drinking preference. The following wines are just a few of my favorites and are simply put – delicious.
Poderi Colla Riesling Drago Langhe, 2018
- SAQ:13674266, $25.15
My experience of tasting Italian Riesling is not extensive but I was impressed with the purity of fruit in this wine coming from the Langhe in Italy. Very precise and clean fruit that cuts straight through to zesty citrus like lemon, lime and tangerine. It has a clean line and a high acidity with hints of petrol and herbs. The finish has a fine length with a saline and steely streak – amazingly refreshing and tart. This is a very different expression of Riesling that is dry, fruit forward and bright. 5.9g/L sugar content.
Stratus Riesling Moyer Rd RR1, 2017
- SAQ: 13183432, $22.15
This wine was made in partnership with RéZin, the agency that imports the wines from Stratus. The desire was to make an affordable Riesling from one of the best vineyards in the Niagara-on-the-lake, without compromising quality. The result is this an absolutely beautiful wine having notes of lemon-lime, candied ginger, slight herbaceous undertones with a hint of petrol. The intensity of the sweet fruit and a round, plump palate is supported by a fierce acidity. With 15g/L of sugar, the impression of sweetness is definitely there, but the acidity holds up nicely against it. This wine has an incredibly long and intense finish focusing on peach and citrus with a nice hit of saline mineralty.
Burg Ravensburg Riesling, 2018
- SAQ:13453762, $20.55
This is a stunning wine, so I hope by the time this article comes out, there will be more to buy at the SAQ. Burg Ravensburg is one of the oldest wineries in Germany, having documented vineyards from the year 1251. They also have some of the most prestigious single vineyard plots in the world, all of which are organically grown. The first sip will be a margarita party on your palate, with all those salty lemon-lime notes, but in a much more refined and classy way. There is amazing fruit intensity with notes of passionfruit, pear, lemongrass and drips of honey. There is an excellent balance of high acidity – super refreshing yet leaving the palate slightly plump and soft. The very long finish offers an attractive streak of salty minerality and hints of petrol. My advice is stock up a few bottles and if you can resist from drinking it, keep it tucked away in your cellar and taste how the wine evolves in the next 10 or even 15 years. 6.8 g/L sugar.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
Facebook: @mandiwineside
Instagram: @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.