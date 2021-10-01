Mandi Robertson: The Napa Valley — elegant and sophisticated wines for every palate

The Napa Valley AVA is located in Northern California, just 50 miles northeast of San Francisco and tucked away between the Mayacamas Mountains to the west and the Vaca mountains to the east. The Napa Valley is celebrated for consistently producing wines of the highest quality as vintners are committed to a culture of excellence, environmental leadership, and careful winemaking practices. For a region that’s only 30 miles long and a few miles wide, California’s Napa Valley has an iconic reputation for producing some of the finest wines in the world.
One of the reasons for Napa’s high quality wines is its rare Mediterranean climate, which only 2 per cent of the world has. The Valley’s generous climate allows for a long growing season that assists in the grape’s complexity and flavour. The sunny, dry, and warm days, followed by cool evenings, is the ultimate combination for allowing grapes to ripen slowly and evenly.
Another contributor to Napa’s wine quality and delicious freshness is its proximity to the ocean. As hot air in California’s interior valley rises, it creates a vacuum effect which draws in moist, cool air from the ocean, forming fog. This pattern repeats most days during the warmer months of the year. Except on rare days, summer fog will burn off by mid-morning and essentially help retain acidity in grapes.
The climate, in combination with an incredible diversity of soil, allows for the production of a wide variety of grapes like Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir and perhaps most famously, Cabernet Sauvignon, which has found quite a comfortable home in the area.
Napa Valley certainly has a long history of grape growing, but it was George Yount who planted the first grapes and in 1861 Charles Krug was credited with creating the first commercial winery. Not long after that, other producers, like Beringer, followed suit. Napa has had its fair share of challenges with phylloxera destroying vineyards in the 19th Century and of course Prohibition in the 1930s. It wasn’t until 1950s and 60s that the Napa Valley started get back on track when producers like Andre Tchelistcheff, of Beaulieu Vineyards, and Louis H. Martini started to invest in recovery of the region.
We can’t talk about Napa Pioneers without talking about Robert Mondavi. He established his winery in 1966 with a clear vision to creates Napa Valley wines that would stand up to the world’s finest. He coined the term “Fume Blanc”, worked hard to improve the quality of Cabernet Sauvignon, and with a fierce determination and drive, became an advocate for the region and produced incredible wine that the rest of the world would eventually fall in love with.
Another important point in Napa’s history was the Judgment of Paris of 1976. Top wine critics and journalists were tasting top French wines against wines from California. To everyone’s amazement, the winning wines were from Napa Valley. This pinned Napa and California on the international stage for top quality wine production.
Since then, winemakers in Napa Valley collectively aim to do one thing — consistently improve and produce hauntingly delicious, high quality wines that are brimming with elegance and finesse.
A contributing factor to the Napa’s success is their efforts in investing into their community, winemaking technology as well as their dedication to the environment and health of their vineyards. They have been investing in environmental leadership with its Napa Green Certification whereby producers are certified sustainable and are constantly improving soil health and increasing efficiency with energy and water use, for example. Napa Valley truly stands out a leader in exemplifying sustainability, but also as trailblazers given the high standards of winemaking and consistent, top quality wines
It’s my firm belief that Napa Valley is an affordable luxury that should be constantly gracing the tables of Quebec. Montreal is a gastronomic city and we love and appreciate good food and wine. We have refined palates that values unique, quality driven and elegant wine.
The wines of Napa Valley comfortably fit into our budget and lifestyle more than we realize. When it comes to accessibility at the SAQ, these wines often sell themselves so once they are available for purchase it would be wise to grab them while you can. In no particular order, here are but a few of my personal favourites that close to my heart. Most wines are available, or will be in the next coming weeks.
Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Fumé Blanc, 2018
- SAQ :221887, $35.25
Robert Mondavi used the word ‘Fumé’, referring to a smoke-like vapour or substance and also enshrined in the name of Pouilly-Fumé of Loire Valley, and the French for white, as in ‘blanc’. He then decided to age it in oak barrels. This is a blend of 92% of Sauvignon Blanc, and 89% Semillion and has seen some time on oak. There are notes of red apple, citrus, lemongrass with a tinge of salty minerality. This is a bright and generous wine that is plump and expands on the palate with a finish on hints of salty, sweet cream.
Robert Mondavi Winery Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017
- SAQ: 975482, $90.25
A blend of 96% Cabernet Sauvignon, and the rest being Cabernet Franc, this wine has a deep core of cassis, plum, and black cherries that saturate the palate without overpowering the freshness and structure. Bits of earth, baking spice, and dark chocolate swirl in and out while the polished tannins and juicy finish linger. A beautiful and elegant wine that is drinking nicely in its youth, with quite a potential for further aging in the cellar for years to come.
Clos Du Val
John and Henriette Goelet had a love of wine, French wine in particular, and they had a dream to make some beautiful Cabernet that would rival the world’s best. The Goelets selected a young French winemaker, Bernard Portet, to produce wines with the highest quality and character. Bernard had grown up in Bordeaux, learning from his father who served as technical director at Château Lafite. He spent the following two years trying to find the perfect location and ended up discovering as the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley. The site was where Clos du Val was founded in 1972, and today they make wine all over the Yountville AVA.
Both the Chardonnay and the Pinot Noir will be released at the SAQ within the next few weeks.
Clos du Val Estate Chardonnay Carneros, 2019
- SAQ: 14574700, $54.00
A stylishly aromatic Chardonnay, which is barrel-fermented and aged in French Burgundian oak barrels. Delicious flavors of vanilla, lemon, pears, and apples with dashes of tropical fruits, nuts, and toasty oak. It is well-balanced body with a smooth finish.
Clos du Val Estate Pinot Noir Carneros, 2017
- SAQ:14574734, $67.25
Superbly balanced wine, mulberry, fig, blackberries and spice flavours that fan out on the palate. Smooth and velvety with incredible freshness where a spicy cardamom note comes in on the finish. An expressive, elegant, and sophisticated Pinot Noir.
Stags’ Leap Chardonnay Napa Valley, 2019
- SAQ: 747444, $36.75
This winery goes to the late 1800s and today it is one of the most charming and high quality wines to taste. This wine is always sitting at my table as it’s genuinely one of my favourite white wines to drink all year round. This example from Stags’ Leap is all about refined elegance as there is a toasted richness to the concentrated apple, citrus and tart pear flavours, which dance around the fresh and persistent palate.
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
- SAQ: 10413790, $105.00
Caymus is 100% family owned and operated and they have over 30 years of wine making experience. This youthful Cabernet Sauvignon is opening nicely but has great potential for further ageing. Juicy, and open knit notes of ripe blackberry, mulberry,
This Cabernet’s attractively rich, refined, flavours just fan out over the palate with ripe blackberry fruit, cassis, spice, and hints of vanilla. Just a wine where every flavour is layered and shows itself one by one. Truly elegant and exceptional wine. Great maturity.
Grgich Hills Estate Zinfandel (Available October 15)
- SAQ: 12477957, $57.25
Mike Grgich first gained international recognition at the Judgment of Paris Tasting in 1976. Judges scored Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, crafted by Mike Grgich, as the finest white wine in the world. The result immediately earned Mike a reputation as one of the greatest winemakers in the world and soon after the tasting, in 1977, he started Grgich.
The 34-acre vineyard located above Calistoga is the warmest of their five vineyards and is the sole source of their Zinfandel. Its northeast exposure catches abundant morning sun but is shaded from the hot, late afternoon sun and combined with the vineyard’s gravelly loam soil, creates the perfect spot to grow this varietal. They farm all of their vineyards naturally and are certified organic.
With 18 months on neutral French oak, this is one of the most beautiful expressions of Zinfandel I have had the pleasure of tasting.
Inglenook, 1882
- SAQ: 12547151, $58.50
In 1882, only three years after purchasing the Inglenook property, Captain Niebaum produced his first vintage with a yield of 80,000 gallons. It was in this same year that the Captain and his general manager, Hamden W. McIntyre, built a test cellar dug directly into the hillside behind the residence in order to test barrel aging conditions. Inglenook's debut vintage of its 1882 Cabernet Sauvignon in 2012 was made as a tribute to the Captain's foresight and innovative spirit that led him toward achieving his goal of creating Napa Valley wines on par with those of the Old World.
Having reduced yields in 2015 resulted in highly focused wines and made 1882 Cabernet Sauvignon an exemplary reflection of the vintage. Sweet, savoury scents of cassis, forest floor, wild blackberry, cedar, and vanilla flow seamlessly into a consistent flavour impression on the palate. This wine evokes a true sensation of balance between freshness, oak integration, fruit concentration and modest alcohol. The luxurious mouthfeel and tannin structure offer the added assurance of extended cellar potential. 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon 1882 A.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
