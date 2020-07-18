Mandi Robertson: Summer Sparklings

With social distancing restrictions easing up, it’s a great opportunity to host a carefully curated celebration (2 meters apart of course) with family and friends that you haven’t seen for a while. This, along with the scorching hot weather, is a good a reason as any to crack open a nice bottle of sparkling wine. In fact, it almost seems mandatory. While I would say that Champagne is fitting for ANY occasion, there are many equally delicious and affordable examples of bubbly wines that will satisfy your thirst and your palate this summer.
Here are a few of my favorite sparkling wines, all under $30 and available in store or online at the SAQ .
Le Pive Brut
- SAQ: 14493310 $22.95
It’s likely that you may have already seen Domaine Le Pive’s still rosé wine, their new sparkling rosé just hit the SAQ shelves. This organic wine has a blend of Grenache Noir, Grenache ris and Syrah coming from the beautiful Languedoc, France. The wine expresses lovely red berry fruit like sweet strawberries, cherries and red currant with lots of floral nuances and citrus with a touch of spice. The palate is light and playful, as the delicate bubbles seem to linger long after the sip is gone. Loads of freshness and intensity.
Patrick Piuze Non Dosé Classic Method
- SAQ: 12999181 $24.15
This excellent Crémant is made by Quebecer Patrick Piuze. A native of Saint Lambert, he now lives in Chablis and is producing some of the most spectacular wines from this area, including this sparkling made with 100% Chardonnay. The grapes are sourced from 25 year old vines, which sits on clay and limestone soil in the town of Tonnerre. The grapes are hand harvested, then placed into stainless steel tanks before going through a second fermentation. This bone dry wine has only 1.2g of residual sugar, offers lots of ripe citrus and apple fruit to carry those subtle doughy, creamy flavors of the wine. The fruit is expressive, the acidity is very bright, and the bubbles finely textured. The finish has great length and executes a saline, mineral driven freshness.
Domaine Baud Crémant du Jura Brut Sauvage
- SAQ : 12100316 $29.05
This family run winery has been in business since 1742, and recently Clementine and Bastien Baud have taken the reigns of running the winery, making them the 9th generation to do so. This hand harvested grapes for this wine consists of 70% Chardonnay and 30% Pinot Noir. This was made in the traditional method, where the second fermentation takes place inside the bottle, then where the wine sits on its lees a further 24 months. The evidence of this is displayed on the palate, where it gives notes of red delicious apples, citrus, pear, brioche and a little sweet spice to keep it interesting. The wine has incredible acidity and freshness, and the bubbles add a pleasant and elegant texture on the palate. The wine is extremely approachable, with lots of softness and complexity. The finish is fantastic – salty and sublime.
Dangerously drinkable.
If there is one thing that summer brings, it’s the craving of drinking something delicious, satisfying and refreshing. Any of the above summer sparkling’s will do quite nicely – just remember to always trust your taste.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
