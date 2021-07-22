Mandi Robertson: Rediscovering the wines of Vinho Verde

I’ve realized this summer that I have been gravitating a lot towards wines from the region of Vinho Verde (pronounced “veeng-yo vaird”) located in the northwestern part of Portugal. I’ve been tasting a whole spectrum of grape varieties and their sub-regions which inspired me to take a closer look at the region and the wines they produce.
This lush, beautiful region next to the Atlantic is rich in winemaking history. In fact, I think it’s time we rediscover mouth-watering wines of Vinho Verde because the level of quality, complexity and diversity has never been better.
There are a few fun details about of Vinho Verde that may surprise you, so let’s break down the region a bit further and reveal why these wines should be gracing your table all year long!
Young ready-to-drink styles vs complex and age worthy
Vinho Verde wines are accessible in the sense that from the second we grab them off the shelves, they are ready to drink and enjoy. The quaffable freshness, fruit forward and delicious flavours are perfect for the times we crave something delicious and unpretentious. On the flip side, there are many premium wines that offer more complexity with draw-dropping minerality and elegance. We take our time to drink these wines and appreciate the complex layers of flavour and depth through its evolution of time in the glass.
Vinho Verde has incredible potential to age
The winemaking techniques in Vinho Verde has significantly improved the last few years, so this in combination with the natural acidity of the grapes offer excellent opportunity for age worthy wines. Keep your eyes open for bottles with the Avesso, Alvarinho or the Loureiro grape varieties. They will have a beautiful, natural high acidity that responds well to a little time on oak, further developing its complex style. These wines will cellar nicely and further develop into layered complexity, depth, and continued freshness for years to come.
Gastronomic wines that will elevate any meal
The wines of Vinho Verde are terroir driven and can pair beautifully with the most complex and diverse food pairings. It’s no secret that these appetizing wines are perfect with any shellfish or seafood, but let’s not forget that given its minerality and stone fruit flavors, it can stand up to things like spicy grilled chicken or even Sweet Thai basil pork with noodles. I’d happily break out a mineral driven Arinto wine for the holidays and enjoy it with a brown sugar and honey glazed roasted ham. These versatile wines can handle every day enjoyment, and yet stand up to most complex cuisines for special occasions.
Diverse and generous wines for consumption
There’s no doubt that white wines have rock star status in Vinho Verde, but given the high number of indigenous grape varieties and numerous microclimates of the sub regions, there’s incredible diversity here. Did you know that Vino Verde makes red, rosé AND sparkling wine?!
Rosé wines are loved for their refreshing and red fruit flavours of raspberries strawberries and cranberries with hints of spice. Additionally, the cool climate red wines have this appetizing chalkiness with excellent crunchy red fruit character that have wonderful drinkability. The grapes to discover with red and are rosé wines are Espadeiro, Padeiro, and Vinhão!
Espumante de Vinho Verde is pretty much what the stars would taste like as the elegant bubbles, refined refreshment and pristine fruit character shine through the glass and on the palate from start to finish.
The time to get to know Vinho Verde is now! They are an affordable luxury with so many different expressions and styles for us to discover. The following list are but a few of my favorites and they available online or at your local SAQ. TO find out more about the wines of Vino Verde, head to: www.vinhoverde.pt/en
Borges Quinta de Simaens Vinho Verde, 2020
- SAQ: 14042068, $15.20
This a blend of white grapes : Alvarinho, Loureiro, Arinto and Azal Tinto. A crisp, bright and balanced zippy white which offers flavours of grapefruit sorbet, pear and with lemon zest underscored by a hint of wet stone. Quaffable and easy to drink.
Quinta de Soalheiro Allo, 2019
- SAQ:13553077, $14.80
Super delicious wine that screams concentrated apple, pear and peach fruit with hints of white flowers. The wine is so bright and beautiful with an excellent core of citrus fruit, having a nice saline mineral impression from start to finish. Very balanced and enjoyable wine to grace your table any time of year.
Aveleda Alvarinho Minho, 2020
- SAQ: 14432744, $15.10
This is a perfect introduction to the Alvarinho grape variety; an approachable and generous wine with so much floral nuances and flavours of ripe pear, citrus and rainier cherries. The wine is refreshing and pleasant with excellent structure and definition. A sleek and stony finish. This would pair wonderfully with baked cod fish and lemon cream sauce.
João Portugal Ramos Loureiro Vinho Verde, 2020
- SAQ:13114322, $14.35
This is a nice blend of Loureiro and Alvarinho, there is great balance of lemon, apple and orange zest flavours that is mouth water and refreshing. The lively acidity drives the mineral tinged finish. This would be amazing with Greek grilled chicken brochette with lemon orzo pasta salad.
Portal da Calçada Cuvée Prestige Brut Vinho Verde
- SAQ: 14222624, $18.05
A blend of the indigenous grapes Loureiro and Arinto, this well-cut and balanced wine expresses notes of crunchy white peach, citrus and star fruit flavours. The bubbles are finely textured with an incredible refreshing acidity and creamy, persistent finish. A crisp and complex sparkling wine at an excellent price.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.