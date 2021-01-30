Mandi Robertson: Poutine and Wine — Clash of Cultures or Countless Culinary Combinations?

When I first started writing about wine, I wanted it to be an authentic, accessible, and approachable topic. I wanted to do away with the pretension surrounding it and simply inspire people to try wine and make practical pairings with everyday food. Wine does not exist to only be enjoyed with expensive or fancy ingredients. In fact, some of the most amazing culinary experiences I have had with wine were enjoyed with the most unlikely things. Fried chicken and Champagne is one such fine example.
What about the humble poutine? Where does this greasy, messy and utterly delicious dish come into play when paired with wine? Well, I’m about to find out because in just a few short days, the 9th annual Poutine Week will be launched and I’ve done some ‘research’ to find the best wine pairings with the latest poutine creations from restaurants all around the city.
Born in Montreal starting with only 30 participating restaurants, Poutine Week now takes place across the country from February 1 to 7, 2021. This year, roughly 700 restaurants will be involved in this ingenious event, creating numerous flavour and ingredient combinations in poutine form.
Na’eem Adam and Thierry Rassam are the founders of Poutine Week and never dreamed that it would take on the success it’s had over the last nine years. “The event has always been purposely launched the first week of February. It’s always a cold week and poutine is best enjoyed like you would a stew or good lasagne. Getting that warm dish in the middle of winter is comforting,” stated Adam.
There has been no shortage of creative concoctions from restaurants competing the past few years with winning dishes like Pulled Pork and Fois Gras, La Chorizo Piri-Piri and the Gunniess Tenderloin Poutine to name a few.
“The event re-defines the meaning of pouting while keeping true to the key elements of the dish which are fries, cheese and gravy. After that, restaurants have fun with adding anything they want depending on the style and imagination of the restaurant,” added Adam.
For the third year in a row, La Poutine Week is giving 1$ dollar for every poutine sold at a participating restaurant will go to Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB), an organization that guarantees free, immediate and specialized help to people with an eating disorder and their loved ones.
Since in-person dining is not possible across all provinces, La Poutine Week has partnered with SkipTheDishes to offer pick-up and delivery so you can try any poutine your heart desires from the safety and comfort of your own home. In Quebec, Skip is offering free delivery from all participating restaurants until Feb. 8. There is a little friendly competition attached — anyone who orders is able to hop online and vote for their favorite poutine.
Can a rustic and bizarre (to some) dish like poutine actually be paired with different kinds of wine? It absolutely can with its endless possibilities of toppings, especially if there’s a spin on the ingredients in the gravy. Here are but a few adventurous yet delicious wine recommendations to try at this year’s #poutineweek.
1 SAQ: 13565481, $22.50
- L’oeufrier Masson
What’s not to live when it comes to creamy béchamel, eggs and cheese? To counterbalance the fat and creaminess a dish like this one from L’oeufrier Masson, you need a wine with high acidity to cut through that. The Kumeu River Chardonnay from New Zealand will do nicely.
This has the perfect balance of fresh acidity to cut the creaminess of the sauce and egg while at the same time complimenting their respectful flavors. This wine displays notes of lemon curd, pear, and bits of brioche. There remains a slight plumpness on the palate and finishes with an appetizing salty finish. Very well balanced with lots of character. Great price too.
Louis Latour Bourgogne Pinot Noir, 2019
- SAQ: 973214, $26.40
- Le Belle et La Boeuf
You can’t go wrong with the classic poutine and the best wine to wash it down with is a refreshing earthy red like a Pinot Noir. The earthiness of the humble potato and the depth of flavour from the gravy allows for a harmonious tasting experience with ___ PN FROM____. , This wine has just the right amount of acidity to refresh the palate between each bite. The dark red and black fruit flavours and the smooth tannins compliment the soft and silky side of the classic poutine.
Josmeyer Sylvaner Peau Rouge, 2019
- SAQ:13997401, $26.95
- La Bêtise Rosemont
With ingredients like red curry, ginger, grilled shrimp, calamari and cilantro this poutine from La Bêtise Rosemont certainly does not lack creativity or complexity. There is a lot happening in this dish, and an aromatic and flavorful wine like Sylvaner from Josmeyer can stand up to it easily. Notes of citrus, peach, and pear dominate the wine as does bits of ginger, lemongrass and honey. It has a very bright acidity and balanced enough flavours that will mesh nicely with the aromatic ingredients here.
Decero Malbec Mendoza, 2017
- SAQ: 11625743, $23.00
- Pub McCarold
Bold ingredients in a poutine like ribs with a Guinness sauce screams for a wine with as much power and personality. The wine is has ripe blackberry, black cherry plum fruit with an added complexity of spice, coffee and chocolate. It also has a gentle acidity which lends a graceful hand in combination with the bold flavours of the ribs. An Argentinean Malbec is the perfect match here – an explosion of depth, concentration that packs a punch.
Mandi Robertson earned her Sommelier Attestation (ASP) from Pearson School of Culinary Arts then worked as a Sommelier in Melbourne, Australia. Upon returning to Canada, she is now completing her WSET Diploma. Besides having extensive experience hosting private tastings, her passion for all aspects of the wine industry is furthermore demonstrated on her website, ‘A Walk on the Wine Side’. She is also the wine contributor for CJAD800 ‘Weekends with Ken’, Global News Morning.
