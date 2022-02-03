Mandi Robertson: Pairing with poutine? You bet!

It’s my favorite time of the year. Poutine Week has finally returned and from now until February 14, restaurants all over the globe will be attempting to create a unique poutine using a vast variety of toppings, sauces, and more. The event is in its 10th year, and I’m thrilled that I have an excuse to order poutine as much as I want over the next two weeks … you know…all for the sake of research.
If you head over to their website, the poutine possibilities are endless, and I have gathered up a few different wines that I think would go brilliantly with these humble, heart-warming dishes. For more info on La Poutine Week and to order yours, head to www.lapoutineweek.com
The Classic Poutine – Restaurant Burger Bros.
- Fries, cheese curds, and gravy
- Vigneti Repetto Macerato Poliedro, 2019
- SAQ: 14488553, $35.50
This is a refreshing and gastronomic natural and orange wine made with the Cortese grape variety. Grapes are hand-harvested, macerated with skin for approximately 10-14 days giving it that gorgeous colour, texture, and savory flavours. An intensely delicious wine with notes of apples, peaches, almond paste, and hints of honey. This has a lovely soft texture on the palate with a refreshing acidity and refined, persistent finish. This is beaming with elegance and it’s a great place to start if you’re curious about skin contact wines.
Hot Dog Bacon Poutine – New York Fries
- Fresh hand cut fries with gravy, fresh Quebec cheese curds, bacon and green onions.
- M. Chapoutier Belleruche Côtes-du-Rhône
- SAQ: 476846, $16.90
You can’t go wrong with Chapoutier – and this blend of Syrah and Grenache will go nicely with the famous poutine loved by Quebecers. This is an aromatic wine with notes of blackberries, plum, and black cherries with a appetizing spiciness and hints of pepper — a full-bodied wine with silky tannins and a fresh acidity providing balance and substance. This is killer value and a perfect winter red to enjoy this season.
Tulum’s Influencers Birra Taco Poutine – a Bêtise Rosemont
- Homemade fries, cheese curds, grilled beef, chorizo, red onion, tomatoes, coriander, spicy sauce, and corn tortilla served with our special poutine birria sauce.
- Grgich Hills Estate Zinfandel, 2016
- SAQ: 12477957
Needless to say, this poutine certainly deserves a wine that is as bold as its name and ingredients. This Zinfandel from iconic winery Grgich Hills Estate is the perfect pairing for the diverse flavours of the poutine. This is one of the most delicious, elegant, and complex Zinfandels I’ve had the pleasure of tasting – layered with juicy and delicate red and black fruit flavours with dark chocolate, nutmeg, rosemary, and floral notes. The complex full-bodied palate has a delightful acidity, and tight tannic grip that will allow it to age exceedingly well for years to come.
The Pipoca – Casa Santos Poulet Portugais
- The Pipoca includes our famous fries with chorizo, gravy, Casa Santos sauce of your choice with our crispy fried chicken. With a final touch of spicy mayo!
- Bisol Jeio Brut
- SAQ: 13916421, $21.25
Crispy, spicy chicken is begging for a wine with lots of personality and high acidity to cut the fat with fun bubbles to harmonize the crunchy texture of the chicken. Bisol has been making wine for over 500 years and this Prosecco from their Conegliano Hills is deliciously crisp, refreshing, and packed with flavour.
Jeio has notes of apples, citrus, yellow plum with fragrant white flowers and marzipan. The refreshing acidity and fine bubbles are thirst quenching, delicious and a fun way to start any evening or event. Fantastic quality – great price – can’t go wrong with this high-quality producer of Prosecco.
Quack Poutine – BRGR & MAC
- Pulled duck, crispy onions and shallot.
- Christophe Pacalet Chiroubles, 2020
- SAQ: 12847831. $28.75
For delicate flavours like duck, a soft yet flavourful and juicy wine is an ideal pairing for this poutine dish. This Gamay from Christophe Pacalet is the essence of Chiroubles in Beaujolais. The wine has a gorgeous, perfumed nose with notes of bright red berry fruit like strawberries, red cherries, red currant, and lovely spice. The soft tannins, quaffable acidity and silky palate is pure pleasure. Smooth, fresh, and vibrant this is oozing with elegance and grace. Simply beautiful.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
