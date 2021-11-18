Mandi Robertson: Niagara Wine Country – Jackson-Triggs Estate

In September I had the wonderful opportunity to visit and re-discover wine country in the Niagara region. I had not been in at least 10 years, and after tasting my way through a number of different wineries I’m not sure why I waited that long.
There’s an endless amount of choice when it comes to winery visits, experiences, dining and even gorgeous accommodations that would make any foodie or wine lover beam with excitement. So much so, that a weekend is hardly enough time to truly appreciate and immerse yourself into the beauty that is Niagara. The wine, the food, and my gosh…. the people, come together to create something really meaningful for anyone who takes the time to visit wine country.
Although the SAQ does have a great selection of wines available from Ontario, nothing beats heading to the wineries yourself to taste first-hand how these cool climate, beautifully crafted wines are something to be celebrated.
For this occasion, I focused my visits to Niagara-on-the-Lake which is just an hour and a half drive away from the GTA area and of course only minutes from the famous Niagara Falls. Niagara-on-the-Lake has quite a unique climate and location. Due to the vineyards’ proximity to Lake Ontario and the Niagara River, temperatures are moderated and help reduce risk of late spring and early fall frosts.
The further away the vineyards are from the river, the less moderating effects and this will essentially contribute to days with higher temperatures and cooler nights. This diurnal range imparts complexity and intensity in the grapes, and ultimately the wine. Additionally, the nice, long growing season allows grapes to reach full maturity while at the same time maintaining freshness and balance.
While the soil, topography, and climatic conditions play a major role in the success and beauty of the wine, we cannot forget about the people and human element behind the label.
There are winemakers, chefs, and students from all over the world that come to Niagara to work in an industry and environment that is unique and that has the potential to craft some special, world class wines. It’s really worth it to invest in the drive and spend a few days to this special and beautiful part of Ontario.
There’s no need to hop on a jet to Europe to get a taste of spectacular wines that are brimming with terroir driven expression and elegance when we such wines available to us right in our own backward. You might be surprised to learn that many of the wines I recommend today have a little touch and inspiration from Europe and beyond.
Now is a great time to visit Niagara since peak season has passed and there should be a huge variety of quaint and elegant accommodation choices. For more information on the region, accommodation, or wineries head to www.winecountryontario.ca or www.winecountryontario.ca/region/niagara-on-the-lake-area
Jackson-Triggs Estate
My first stop in the area was the Jackson-Triggs Estate and it was quite impressive. The warm décor and friendly, smiling faces make you feel quite at home the second you walk through the door.
You are in foodie and wine-lover heaven here as the estate offers a number of different wine flights as well as an excellent and carefully curated lunch menu to enjoy alongside the delicious wines. No detail is left out as there are a few different options for tours, tastings or even private events at Jackson-Triggs.
The highlight of my visit here was of course the wine flights and enjoying lunch on the breathtaking terrace which overlooks the vineyard. Surrounded by rows and rows of vines, you can happily taste your way through a huge variety of wine flights while enjoying lunch. No matter what your preference for wine, there seems to be something for everyone.
I suggest you start off your tasting with a scrumptious sparkling with a cheese and charcuterie plate and then enjoy a mix of white and red for lunch. Do not dare leave without trying without trying one of their spectacular ice wines for, or with dessert as the explosion of flavours from their Reserve Cabernet Franc is something you will never forget.
Levi de Loryn is their head winemaker and comes from Adelaide, Australia, so no doubt his experience and expertise is well integrated into the wines. I was blown away by the warm welcome I received from the entire team at Jackson-Triggs, as they were incredibly friendly and approachable, making sure every detail was perfect.
If you are able to book in advance, be sure to ask for a guide from Angelo. His expertise and wealth of knowledge of the winery and beyond will make all the difference.
For more info on the estate and tastings offered please head to www.jacksontriggswinery.com/Visit-Us/Niagara-Estate.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.