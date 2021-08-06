There is something to be said about the importance of tradition. Traditions are constant; they’re something to look forward to…. something that creates positive experiences which nurtures connection and identity. When I think about tradition in the world of wine, Willm fits this description perfectly.
The wines of Willm have been gracing the tables of Quebec for more than 60 years, and that’s not only a testament to the excellent quality of the wine, but also the connection and refined palate this province has when it comes to choosing wine for the big and small moments in our lives.
Willm was founded in 1896, and since then has become one of the leading Alsatian wine brands of the world, and happens to rank number one for both Canada and the United States. Wine drinkers in Quebec are very familiar with the wines and continue to enjoy the taste and unique terroir that is Willm.
Alsace itself has an incredible climate for grape growing. The northerly latitude results in a long growing season with cold winters and warm, sunny summers. Westerly winds carry rain clouds but much of that rain falls on the western side of the Vosges mountains and as result, Alsace on the eastern side receives about 6,000 mm of rain per year. This, along with many sunshine hours is very important when ripening grapes in northern vineyards. There is also a marked diurnal range especially at higher sites, which helps with complex flavours and retaining the acidity in grapes.
Willm, being in Alsace, has very complex and unique soil which is made up of mainly granite and clay-limestone. This, along with limestone benches and sandstone, make up the mineral wealth of Maison Willm. Their vineyards face a south/south-eastern direction which is key in ripening grapes.
When it comes to the health of the environment, Willm is continuously making efforts to grow vines and make wines in a sustainable way that benefits not only biodiversity, but also inevitably the taste and quality of their wines. They have the highest standards when it comes to the winery and the vinification process. Whether that’s using the gentle pneumatic press or fermentation in thermos-regulated stainless steel tanks, the care and time they put into the wine making process results in sophisticated and elegant wines.
Willm is producing charming, delicious, and generous wines that naturally invoke a smile at first sip. The most special and rewarding characteristics of Willm is that they are reliable, diverse and quality driven wines that can upscale any occasion no matter how big or small. It’s time to revisit these wines so we can be reminded of why they have had such an important relationship with drinkers here in the province. The quality, delicious taste and satisfying pleasure we get from the wines are guaranteed.
There is something nostalgic and exciting about gracing our tables with the classics like Willm because they represent elegance, refinement and tradition which is something everyone, especially Quebecers can relate to. Maison Willm has an incredible variety of wines, and fortunately for us in Quebec, we have four different products that are available to enjoy. Keep in mind that the Pinot Noir is a speciality wine which mean it’s only shelves for a limited amount of time, so it’s best to grab some at your local SAQ while you can. Additionally, the Reserve Riesling is also conveniently available in 375 ml format!
Cheers to the human element and every single person that is behind the scenes, shaping the excellent reputation of these great wines as it’s because of them that we get to celebrate tradition and excellence that is Maison Willm!
2 Willm Pinot Noir, 2020
- SAQ: 12521401, $19.15
This wine is silky yet bracing with notes of concentrated strawberries, raspberries and ripe red cherries. It also expresses notes of rosewater and peach sherbet that suits the excellent freshness and delicate soft tannins of the wine. It has great structure and presence with a persistent and smooth finish focusing on crisp red fruit and soft spice. A delicate, fruit forward wine that begs for another sip. Very limited quantities.
3 Willm Réserve Pinot Blanc
- SAQ: 29983, $16.30
Delicate and fresh, this is a sleek and mouth-watering white that has attractive notes of golden apples, citrus, and almonds with a subtle yet all important floral notes for added complexity. The palate is gentle and soft yet with intense fruit and wonderful freshness. It has a lovely mineral and saline finish, which persists on the palate long after the sip is gone.
4 Willm Réserve Pinot Gris
- SAQ: 370676, $17.35
A crisp, light bodied and fragrant wine has notes of apples, citrus, and melon accented with hints of attractive smoke, jasmine and wet stone. The acidity is fantastic and in line with fresh fruit flavours and racy finish. This would be brilliant paired with a melon, fruit and cheese board for lunch or as an aperitif.
5 Willm Riesling Reserve
- SAQ: 11452, $18.05
An intense and pleasing wine with loads of yellow peach, pink grapefruit, and Meyer lemon with a touch of honeycomb that slowly expands on the fresh palate. The fantastic acidity is accented with a light chalky texture and bits of jasmine and honey weaving through. The finish is complex, tangy and persistent. This is a classic, vibrant Riesling that is a pleasure to drink and enjoy all year long. This would be brilliant with Thai style salmon, steamed bok choy, and ginger infused rice.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awallow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— Mandi Robertson
— AB
