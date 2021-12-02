Mandi Robertson: Five white wines under $20

Cold temperatures and darker days don’t mean we can’t enjoy some delicious and crisp white wines in month of December. In fact, many are perfect for heart-warming dishes like chicken pot pie, noodle soup, or even baked fish in a creamy lemon sauce. All the recommendations below are crowd-pleasing and fruit forward wines that happen to be under the $20 price point. Perfect gift idea for Secret Santas amongst friends, family and those in the office. Cheers!
Matua Pinot Grigio
- SAQ: 13189560, $16.95
This Pinot Grigio is as crisp and clean as it gets. Fruit forward notes of citrus peach and Asian pear that fill the mouth with great texture and excellent acidity. The tart and saline finish has a nice bite and begs for another sip. This would be absolutely perfect to have as an aperitif and especially with oysters — a lovely example of Pinot Gris from New Zealand.
Tentua Spinelli Artemisia Offida, 2019
- SAQ: 14277107, $19.85
Admittedly, Pecorino is one of my top favourite white varieties of Italy, and this scrumptious wine from Tenuta Spinelli did not disappoint. Delicate, beautiful, and ever so aromatic this is a lip-smacking wine that is bursting with crisp fruit and heavenly minerality. For a youthful wine, it has plenty of complexity and layered pear and citrus fruit with a touch of almond paste on the finish. A great wine to discover.
Château Mourges de Grès Les Galets Dorés, 2020
- SAQ: 11095877, $17.70
This wine is slender and fresh on the palate that pushes and pulls against lemon curd, peach, pear, and hints of vanilla fig. The plump palate is balanced with a fantastic acidity and such a wonderfully persistent finish. Truly a sublime wine that has a great balance between ripe fruit and mineral acidity.
Joseph Cattin Libre Riesling, 2020
- SAQ: 14544279, $19.50
It’s not often you find an intense and complex Riesling under the $20 range, and this example is brimming with bright peach and citrus fruit. The nose has delicate floral notes with hints of lemongrass, candied ginger, and lime marmalade. A juicy and crisp Riesling with a wonderfully intense and mineral finish.
Provam Portal do Fidalgo Vinho Verde, 2019
- SAQ: 14375081, $19.05
This savory and complex Alvarhino expresses notes of red apple, yellow peach, lemon zest, and bits of saffron. The palate is plump, incredibly refreshing and satisfying. It is a complex and unique wine that will have the potential to age effortlessly in the cellars a few more years. This is an example of Alvarinho from Vinho Verde I wish to see more of — elegant, refined and highly individual.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
— By Mandi Robertson
— AB
